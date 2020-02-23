Trade Bait: Canes' search intensifies for 'D' Even before Saturday, Carolina was already on the prowl for a defenceman to replace Dougie Hamilton, who is out for the rest of the season with a fractured fibula, and some goaltending depth, Frank Seravalli writes.

Lost in the frenzied celebration of emergency backup goaltender David Ayres and his see-it-to-believe-it win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night was the impact of it all on TradeCentre.

The Carolina Hurricanes became one of the major storylines heading into Monday’s 3 p.m. eastern time trade deadline.

Head coach Rod Brind’Amour announced that defenceman Brett Pesce and backup goalie James Reimer will be out “long term.”

Maybe Jake Gardiner said it best: “I mean, we lose two goalies and one of our best defencemen and still can win the game? That’s pretty cool.”

Even before Saturday, Carolina was already on the prowl for a defenceman to replace Dougie Hamilton, who is out for the rest of the season with a fractured fibula, and some goaltending depth.

You’d have to think those missions have intensified now in a year where the Hurricanes can’t afford to miss out on continuing the momentum in their market after last year’s run to the Eastern Conference final.

Carolina’s top priority at the moment is on defence.

Right now, GM Don Waddell has let teams know - the ones that began generously offering a life raft on Sunday - that he is prepared to recall both AHL goaltenders Alex Nedeljkovic and Anton Forsberg for the time being.

The Canes don’t know yet how much time Mrazek will miss. He left Saturday’s game after being run over by Kyle Clifford, paving the way for Ayres to make history as the oldest netminder ever to win his NHL debut. Forsberg played 35 games for the Chicago Blackhawks two seasons ago, so the Hurricanes don’t feel absolutely forced to make a move if Mrazek won’t be on the shelf long-term.

Defence is a different story.

Carolina has been connected to a number of different options, from Sami Vatanen to Tyson Barrie and beyond. The complicating factor is the belief that owner Tom Dundon is not a fan of trading for rental players, which limits the field and raises the price on an acquisition.

The Canes have plenty of trade chips to get the defenceman they’re seeking. They’re likely willing to move pending UFA centre Erik Haula - who scored 29 goals and 55 points two seasons ago in Vegas - and a first-round pick.

The Hurricanes are the only buyer with an extra first-round pick in their arsenal, acquired from the Maple Leafs last June to facilitate the Patrick Marleau buyout.

At this point, it’s difficult to imagine the Hurricanes hanging on to one of those picks, given their needs.

That’s why it’s up to No. 3 on TSN Hockey’s latest Trade Bait board, which always seeks to blend a player or asset’s prominence with its likelihood of a trade:

TRADE BAIT - FEB. 23 Trend Player Pos Age GP G PTS Cap Hit Years 1. Chris Kreider , NYR LW 28 60 24 45 $4.63M UFA 2. Jean-Gabriel Pageau , OTT C 27 60 24 40 $3.1M UFA 3. Carolina's 1st Round Pick 2020 4. Sami Vatanen , NJD RD 28 47 5 23 $4.9M UFA 5. Tyson Barrie , TOR RD 28 63 5 35 $2.75M UFA 6. Vladislav Namestnikov , OTT LW 27 56 13 25 $4M UFA 7. Ilya Kovalchuk , MTL LW 36 39 9 22 $700K UFA 8. Andreas Athanasiou , DET LW 25 46 10 24 $3M RFA 9. Erik Gustafsson , CHI LD 27 59 6 26 $1.2M UFA 10. Dustin Byfuglien , WPG RD 34 - - - $7.6M 1 11. Patrick Marleau , SJS LW 40 57 10 20 $700K UFA 12. Jesper Fast , NYR RW 28 60 11 27 $1.85M UFA 13. Joe Thornton , SJS C 40 61 4 27 $2M UFA 14. Erik Haula , CAR C 28 41 12 22 $2.75M UFA 15. Mike Hoffman , FLA RW 30 62 24 51 $5.19M UFA 16. Derek Grant , ANA C 29 49 14 20 $700K UFA 17. Wayne Simmonds , NJD RW 31 61 8 24 $5M UFA 18. Robin Lehner , CHI G 28 33 3.01 0.918 $5M UFA 19. Brandon Saad , CHI LW 27 49 18 28 $6M 1 20. Tyson Jost , COL C 21 58 5 16 $886K RFA 21. Tyler Ennis , OTT C 30 61 14 33 $800K UFA 22. Jimmy Vesey , BUF LW 26 57 9 19 $2.28M UFA 23. Kyle Palmieri , NJD RW 29 57 22 42 $4.65M 1 24. Vincent Trocheck , FLA C 26 55 10 36 $4.75M 2 25. Jonas Brodin , MIN LD 26 60 2 24 $4.17M 1 26. Detroit's Cap Space 2020 27. Conor Sheary , BUF LW 27 54 9 19 $3M UFA 28. Troy Stecher , VAN RD 25 61 4 14 $2.33M RFA 29. Barclay Goodrow , SJS C 26 61 8 24 $925K 1 30. Alex Kerfoot, TOR C 25 58 9 27 $3.5M 3 31. Kasperi Kapanen , TOR RW 23 62 12 35 $3.2M 2 32. Matt Dumba , MIN RD 25 60 4 21 $6M 3 33. Ron Hainsey , OTT LD 38 55 1 11 $3.5M UFA 34. Mike Green , DET RD 34 48 3 11 $5.38M UFA 35. Nate Thompson , MTL C 35 63 4 14 $1M UFA 36. Ben Hutton , LAK LD 26 58 4 11 $1.5M UFA 37. Trevor Lewis , LAK RW 33 48 3 9 $2M UFA 38. Pavel Buchnevich , NYR RW 24 61 14 37 $3.25M 1 39. Anthony DeAngelo, NYR RD 24 59 13 45 $925K RFA 40. Jeff Petry , MTL RD 32 64 9 37 $5.5M 1 41. Shayne Gostisbehere , PHI LD 26 41 5 12 $4.5M 3 42. Rocco Grimaldi , NSH RW 27 58 10 30 $1M UFA 43. Rasmus Ristolainen , BUF RD 25 61 5 31 $5.4M 2 44. Chris Tierney , OTT C 25 62 10 30 $2.94M RFA 45. Ryan Donato , MIN LW 23 53 11 18 $1.9M 1 46. Craig Smith , NSH RW 30 61 17 28 $4.5M UFA 47. Mikael Granlund , NSH LW 27 55 15 26 $5.75M UFA 48. Michael Del Zotto , ANA LD 29 39 2 11 $750K UFA 49. Josh Manson , ANA RD 28 42 1 6 $4.1M 2 50. Lias Andersson , NYR C 21 17 0 1 $894K 1

