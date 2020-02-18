29m ago
Tick tock.
While the New York Rangers remain in negotiation to keep winger Chris Kreider, but the Colorado Avalanche and Boston Bruins appear to have emerged as front-runners for his services on the trade market.
Kreider, 28, has been No. 1 on the TSN Trade Bait Board since December.
The Avalanche were in on Kreider well before right wing Mikko Rantanen went down with a reported collarbone injury in Monday night’s game against Tampa Bay. That injury may have only heightened the urgency to make it happen.
The Bruins have been in on the Boston College and Boxford, Mass., kid all along, as the team atop the NHL standings attempts to avenge last year’s crushing Game 7 loss to St. Louis on home ice in the Stanley Cup Final.
The Blues and, to a lesser extent, the Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals, are all believed to have inquired about Kreider’s availability. But the Blues’ focus may have shifted to defence with Jay Bouwmeester’s future up in the air following a scary cardiac episode in Anaheim last week.
Both the spoked-B and the Avs are well positioned to land Kreider. Colorado has the ability to offer the complete package between their deeper prospect pool and ample salary cap space. They’re also currently missing another top-six centre in Nazem Kadri.
Kreider would be a tougher salary squeeze in Beantown, but GM Don Sweeney had the magic touch last year around the deadline, acquiring another hometown forward in Charlie Coyle from the Wild for Ryan Donato. Coyle had nine goals and 16 points in 24 playoff games, finding instant chemistry with Marcus Johansson – who was scooped up from New Jersey for second- and fourth-round picks – while Donato is back on our trade board today.
Kreider will have a choice to make. He's expressed his interest in remaining a Ranger. Over the next handful of days, he’ll have to decide whether New York's best offer is enough to be a Blueshirt, or whether he'll be skating on. The clock is ticking.
Six days to go. There are 50 names in play.
Here is TSN Hockey’s latest Trade Bait board, which always seeks to blend a player’s prominence with his likelihood of a deal:
|Trend
|Player
|Pos
|Age
|GP
|G
|PTS
|Cap Hit
|Years
|1. Chris Kreider, NYR
|LW
|28
|57
|23
|42
|$4.63M
|UFA
|2. Sami Vatanen, NJD
|RD
|28
|47
|5
|23
|$4.9M
|UFA
|3. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, OTT
|C
|27
|57
|22
|36
|$3.1M
|UFA
|4. Brenden Dillon, SJS
|LD
|29
|59
|1
|14
|$3.27M
|UFA
|5. Alec Martinez, LAK
|LD
|32
|41
|1
|8
|$4M
|1
|6. Carolina's 1st Round Pick
|2020
|7. Ilya Kovalchuk, MTL
|RW
|36
|36
|9
|21
|$700K
|UFA
|8. Andreas Athanasiou, DET
|LW
|25
|44
|8
|22
|$3M
|RFA
|9. Kyle Palmieri, NJD
|RW
|29
|54
|22
|41
|$4.65M
|1
|10. Erik Gustafsson, CHI
|LD
|27
|58
|6
|26
|$1.2M
|UFA
|11. Vladislav Namestnikov, OTT
|LW
|27
|53
|12
|24
|$4M
|UFA
|12. Patrick Marleau, SJS
|LW
|40
|55
|10
|20
|$700K
|UFA
|13. Joe Thornton, SJS
|C
|40
|59
|2
|25
|$2M
|UFA
|14. Derek Grant, ANA
|C
|29
|47
|14
|20
|$700K
|UFA
|15. Mike Hoffman, FLA
|RW
|30
|59
|22
|47
|$5.19M
|UFA
|16. Barclay Goodrow, SJS
|C
|26
|59
|8
|24
|$925K
|1
|17. Detroit's Cap Space
|2020
|18. Conor Sheary, BUF
|LW
|27
|52
|9
|19
|$3M
|UFA
|19. Alex Kerfoot, TOR
|C
|25
|55
|8
|25
|$3.5M
|3
|20. Kasperi Kapanen, TOR
|RW
|23
|59
|11
|32
|$3.2M
|2
|21. Matt Dumba, MIN
|RD
|25
|58
|4
|20
|$6M
|3
|22. Jonas Brodin, MIN
|LD
|26
|58
|2
|24
|$4.17M
|1
|23. Wayne Simmonds, NJD
|RW
|31
|58
|7
|23
|$5M
|UFA
|24. Josh Anderson, CBJ
|RW
|25
|26
|1
|4
|$1.85M
|RFA
|25. Pavel Buchnevich, NYR
|RW
|24
|58
|13
|35
|$3.25M
|1
|26. Anthony DeAngelo, NYR
|RD
|24
|56
|13
|43
|$925K
|RFA
|27. Shayne Gostisbehere, PHI
|LD
|26
|41
|5
|12
|$4.5M
|3
|28. Ondrej Kase, ANA
|RW
|24
|49
|7
|23
|$2.6M
|1
|29. Rasmus Ristolainen, BUF
|RD
|25
|59
|5
|28
|$5.4M
|2
|30. Mike Green, DET
|RD
|34
|46
|2
|9
|$5.38M
|UFA
|31. Robin Lehner, CHI
|G
|28
|32
|2.91
|0.921
|$5M
|RFA
|32. Ron Hainsey, OTT
|LD
|38
|52
|1
|11
|$3.5M
|UFA
|33. Chris Tierney, OTT
|C
|25
|59
|10
|30
|$2.94M
|RFA
|34. Ryan Donato, MIN
|LW
|23
|52
|11
|18
|$1.9M
|1
|35. Craig Smith, NSH
|RW
|30
|58
|17
|28
|$4.5M
|UFA
|36. Valtteri Filppula, DET
|C
|35
|60
|5
|19
|$3M
|1
|37. Marco Scandella, MTL
|LD
|29
|51
|4
|12
|$4M
|UFA
|38. Mikael Granlund, NSH
|LW
|27
|52
|14
|24
|$5.75M
|UFA
|39. Sam Bennett, CGY
|LW
|23
|42
|7
|11
|$2.55M
|1
|40. Michael Del Zotto, ANA
|LD
|29
|37
|2
|11
|$750K
|UFA
|41. Nate Thompson, MTL
|C
|35
|60
|3
|13
|$1M
|UFA
|42. Trevor Lewis, LAK
|RW
|33
|45
|3
|9
|$2M
|UFA
|43. Devin Shore, ANA
|LW
|25
|36
|3
|9
|$2.3M
|UFA
|44. Rocco Grimaldi, NSH
|RW
|27
|55
|10
|29
|$1M
|UFA
|45. Evgeni Dadonov, FLA
|RW
|30
|59
|24
|43
|$4M
|UFA
|46. Zach Bogosian, BUF
|RD
|29
|19
|1
|5
|$5.14M
|UFA
|47. Josh Manson, ANA
|RD
|28
|40
|1
|6
|$4.1M
|2
|48. Kyle Turris, NSH
|C
|30
|51
|9
|28
|$6M
|4
|49. Jeff Petry, MTL
|RD
|32
|61
|8
|35
|$5.5M
|1
|50. Jesse Puljujarvi, EDM*
|RW
|21
|46
|18
|44
|-
|RFA
*Stats from SM-Liiga
TRADED:
6. Tyler Toffoli (LA to VAN)
10. Dylan DeMelo (Ott to Wpg)
11. Jason Zucker (Min to Pit)
29. Kyle Clifford (LA to Tor)
36. Alex Galchenyuk (Pit to Min)