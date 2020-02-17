Trade Bait: Hat trick helps Toffoli climb the board The Los Angeles Kings winger reminded teams he’s a suitable alternative to Chris Kreider on the rental winger market by scoring three times in Saturday night’s Stadium Series game, Frank Seravalli writes.

Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

Tyler Toffoli reminded teams he’s a suitable alternative to Chris Kreider on the NHL’s rental winger market with a hat trick in Saturday night’s Stadium Series game in Colorado Springs.

Toffoli, 27, notched his 16th, 17th and 18th goals of the season against the Avalanche at the U.S. Air Force Academy. He is nearly a sure bet to be dealt by the Los Angeles Kings between now and 3 p.m. E.T. on Feb. 24, which is why he’s up to No. 6 on the latest TSN Trade Bait Board.

Toffoli has put up comparable numbers (18 goals and 34 points) to Kreider’s 23 goals and 42 points for the Rangers, and the two wingers have nearly identical salary cap hits (Toffoli $4.6 million, Kreider $4.625 million).

But Kreider, 28, is expected to fetch a first-round pick and prospect, while Toffoli is believed to be in the second-round pick range.

“Every team is looking to get bigger, stronger and faster and Kreider checks all of those boxes,” one Eastern Conference executive said Monday. “Toffoli doesn’t have that speed and power element. He doesn’t play with pace.”

That executive, whose team isn’t in trade talks for Toffoli, said he could see “a package that looks like a second- and a fourth-round pick that might become a third with a condition” or “a second-round pick and a team’s fourth- or fifth-best prospect.”

Is Palmieri next to go in New Jersey?

After trading captain Andy Greene to the Islanders and Blake Coleman and his bargain contract to Tampa, interim Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald put most of the rest of his roster on notice.

“My plan, if I am to continue at this position, is to grow around Jack [Hughes] and Nico [Hischier] and that age frame, and have a group of kids around that same type of age group to grow together,” Fitzgerald told reporters. “That’s simple.”

Hughes is 18. Hischier is 21. Leading scorer Kyle Palmieri, 29, doesn’t fit that age scheme. Neither does 28-year-old pending UFA defenceman Sami Vatanen.

Fitzgerald’s phone has been ringing on both players, which is why Palmieri is joining the board at No. 9 and Vatanen is up to No. 2. Vatanen appears to be the top rental defenceman on the market in terms of potential return.

The only question on Palmieri is whether the local New Jersey product is moved before Feb. 24 or in a deal that waits until June, when more teams would be interested in perennial 50-point player’s services.

There doesn't appear to be a market for P.K. Subban at the moment, and Devils mainstay Travis Zajac has reportedly declined to waive his no-trade clause.

Kreider trickle down

Contract negotiations between Kreider and the Rangers have reportedly failed to produce meaningful progress on an extension. The clock is ticking.

The Rangers have told teams that they’re willing to listen on all of their pending free agents, both restricted and unrestricted, which is why Anthony DeAngelo and Pavel Buchnevich have been on the board.

They will continue to listen. But if Kreider is indeed on the move, which appears likely, there is less of an urgency to move either DeAngelo or Buchnevich now since the Rangers will now have a bit more cap breathing room. That’s why both players took a tumble on the board.

Here are 50 names believed to be in play on TSN Hockey’s latest Trade Bait board, which always seeks to blend a player’s prominence with his likelihood of moving:

Trade Bait - Feb. 17 Trend Player Pos Age GP G PTS Cap Hit Years 1. Chris Kreider, NYR LW 28 57 23 42 $4.63M UFA 2. Sami Vatanen, NJ RD 28 47 5 23 $4.9M UFA 3. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Ott C 27 57 22 36 $3.1M UFA 4. Alec Martinez, LA LD 32 41 1 8 $4M 1 5. Brenden Dillon, SJ LD 29 58 1 14 $3.27M UFA 6. Tyler Toffoli, LA RW 27 58 18 34 $4.6M UFA 7. Ilya Kovalchuk, Mtl RW 36 36 9 21 $700K UFA 8. Carolina's 1st Round Pick 2020 9. Kyle Palmieri, NJ RW 29 54 22 41 $4.65M 1 10. Andreas Athanasiou, Det LW 25 44 8 22 $3M RFA 11. Dylan DeMelo, Ott RD 26 49 0 10 $900K UFA 12. Patrick Marleau, SJ LW 40 54 10 20 $700K UFA 13. Joe Thornton, SJ C 40 58 2 24 $2M UFA 14. Derek Grant, Ana C 29 46 14 20 $700K UFA 15. Mike Hoffman, Fla RW 30 58 21 46 $5.19M UFA 16. Barclay Goodrow, SJ C 26 58 8 24 $925K 1 17. Chris Tierney, Ott C 25 59 10 30 $2.94M RFA 18. Erik Gustafsson, Chi LD 27 58 6 26 $1.2M UFA 19. Pavel Buchnevich, NYR RW 24 58 13 35 $3.25M 1 20. Detroit's Cap Space 2020 21. Alex Kerfoot, Tor C 25 55 8 25 $3.5M 3 22. Kasperi Kapanen, Tor RW 23 59 11 32 $3.2M 2 23. Matt Dumba, Min RD 25 58 4 20 $6M 3 24. Jonas Brodin, Min LD 26 58 2 24 $4.17M 1 25. Wayne Simmonds, NJ RW 31 58 7 23 $5M UFA 26. Josh Anderson, Clb RW 25 26 1 4 $1.85M RFA 27. Anthony DeAngelo, NYR RD 24 56 13 43 $925K RFA 28. Shayne Gostisbehere, Phi LD 26 41 5 12 $4.5M 3 29. Ondrej Kase, Ana RW 24 49 7 23 $2.6M 1 30. Rasmus Ristolainen, Buf RD 25 59 5 28 $5.4M 2 31. Robin Lehner, Chi G 28 32 2.91 .921 $5M RFA 32. Ron Hainsey, Ott LD 38 52 1 11 $3.5M UFA 33. Conor Sheary, Buf LW 27 52 9 19 $3M UFA 34. Ryan Donato, Min LW 23 52 11 18 $1.9M 1 35. Craig Smith, Nsh RW 30 58 17 28 $4.5M UFA 36. Valtteri Filppula, Det C 35 60 5 19 $3M 1 37. Marco Scandella, Mtl LD 29 51 4 12 $4M UFA 38. Mikael Granlund, Nsh LW 27 52 14 24 $5.75M UFA 39. Sam Bennett, Cgy LW 23 42 7 11 $2.55M 1 40. Michael Del Zotto, Ana LD 29 37 2 11 $750K UFA 41. Nate Thompson, Mtl C 35 60 3 13 $1M UFA 42. Trevor Lewis, LA RW 33 45 3 9 $2M UFA 43. Devin Shore, Ana LW 25 35 2 8 $2.3M UFA 44. Rocco Grimaldi, Nsh RW 27 55 10 29 $1M UFA 45. Evgeni Dadonov, Fla RW 30 58 23 42 $4M UFA 46. Zach Bogosian, Buf RD 29 19 1 5 $5.14M UFA 47. Josh Manson, Ana RD 28 39 1 6 $4.1M 2 48. Kyle Turris, Nsh C 30 51 9 28 $6M 4 49. Jeff Petry, Mtl RD 32 61 8 35 $5.5M 1 50. Jesse Puljujarvi, Edm* RW 21 46 18 44 - RFA

*Stats from SM-Liiga

TRADED:

11. Jason Zucker (Min to Pit)

29. Kyle Clifford (LA to Tor)

36. Alex Galchenyuk (Pit to Min)

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli