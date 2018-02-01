The Eastern Conference is a study in contrasts. The Atlantic Division is virtually wrapped up with three playoff teams and, most likely, five teams that are going to miss, which makes them likely sellers as the trade deadline approaches.

Scott Cullen breaks it down in the NHL Trade Deadline Playbook.

The Metropolitan Division, on the other hand, is so jammed together that as this is posted every team is within two points of the last wildcard playoff spot. That will make it more difficult for teams to decide whether they are in or out of the playoff hunt.

There is time, nearly four weeks, to resolve this issue, but that could make for some late changes in direction.

Included in this Trade Deadline Playbook is a look at each team’s pending free agents, to see who could be in play, players with no-trade clauses, to see who might choose to stay put, top prospects in the system, to see what’s on the horizon, and more

*Contract and no-trade status via Cap Friendly.

BOSTON BRUINS

UFA in 2018: C Riley Nash, LW Tim Schaller, D Zdeno Chara, D Paul Postma, G Anton Khudobin

RFA in 2018: C Ryan Spooner, C Sean Kuraly, LW Frank Vatrano, D Matt Grzelcyk

No-Trade Clauses: C David Kreci, C Patrice Bergeron, LW Brad Marchand (modified), RW David Backes, LW Matt Beleskey (modified), D Zdeno Chara, G Tuukka Rask

Others of Interest: D Adam McQuaid, D Brandon Carlo

Top Prospects: C Trent Frederic, D Jakub Zboril, D Urho Vaakanainen, C Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson, RW Zach Senyshyn, C Ryan Donato, LW Peter Cehlarik, C Alexander Khokhlachev, D Jeremy Lauzon, C Jack Studnicka, D Ryan Lindgren, D Joona Koppanen, G Jeremy Swayman, G Daniel Vladar, C Ryan Fitzgerald

The Plan: The Bruins don’t have great needs, but they are legitimate contenders so it wouldn’t hurt to bolster their scoring depth, and if a suitable top-four blueliner can be acquired, that would be a reasonable addition too.

Evander Kane will be one of the most popular targets as the deadline approaches.

BUFFALO SABRES

UFA in 2018: LW Evander Kane, LW Benoit Pouliot, RW Jordan Nolan, C Jacob Josefson, D Josh Gorges, D Justin Falk, G Chad Johnson

RFA in 2018: C Sam Reinhart, LW Scott Wilson, D Victor Antipin, G Robin Lehner

No-Trade Clauses: RW Kyle Okposo, LW Matt Moulson (modified), RW Jason Pominville (modified), D Josh Gorges (modified)

Others of Interest: C Ryan O’Reilly

Top Prospects: C Casey Mittelstadt, RW Alexander Nylander, D Brendan Guhle, RW Cliff Pu, C Marcus Davidsson, C Rasmus Asplund, LW C.J. Smith, G Linus Ullmark, D Will Borgen, D Casey Fitzgerald, RW Justin Bailey, RW Nick Baptiste, RW Hudson Fasching, D Jacob Bryson, G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

The Plan: As obvious sellers, the Sabres could be one of the most interesting teams. Evander Kane should be an attractive commodity for teams seeking a scoring boost. It’s possible that Benoit Pouliot would be a cheap rental, but there is also the possibility that Buffalo could make a bigger move involving Sam Reinhart or even Ryan O’Reilly. The future of the team figures to be centered around Jack Eichel, last year’s first-rounder Casey Mittelstadt, and the lottery pick that they’ll be making in the 2018 Draft.

CAROLINA HURRICANES

UFA in 2018: RW Lee Stempniak, C Derek Ryan, C Josh Jooris, G Cam Ward

RFA in 2018: RW Elias Lindholm, LW Joakim Nordstrom, LW Phil Di Giuseppe, D Noah Hanifin, D Klas Dahlbeck, G Trevor van Riemsdyk

No-Trade Clauses: C Jordan Staal, LW Jeff Skinner, RW Justin Williams (modified), C Marcus Kruger (modified), G Scott Darling (modified), G Cam Ward (modified)

Others of Interest: C Victor Rask, D Haydn Fleury

Top Prospects: C Martin Necas, D Jake Bean, LW Janne Kuokkanen, C Lucas Wallmark, D Roland McKeown, LW Warren Foegele, RW Valentin Zykov, LW Aleksi Saarela, RW Julien Gauthier, C Nicolas Roy, C Eetu Luostarinen, D Luke Martin, C Hudson Elynuik, C Morgan Geekie, RW Stelio Mattheos, D Trevor Carrick

The Plan: The Hurricanes aren’t altogether out of the playoff race, but they are on the outside looking in right now as they’ve been undone by goaltending and a lack of finish at the offensive end. With quite a few interesting forward prospects, Carolina could either dip into that depth to deal for more immediate help, or thrust young forwards into more significant roles down the stretch. Goaltending is a more challenging position to address. Given the club’s investment in Scott Darling, and his subsequent struggles, would they make a move to tighten up the position, at least in the short-term?

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

UFA in 2018: LW Matt Calvert, LW Jussi Jokinen, D Jack Johnson

RFA in 2018: LW Boone Jenner, RW Oliver Bjorkstrand, D Ryan Murray, D Markus Nutivaara

No-Trade Clauses: C Brandon Dubinsky, RW Nick Foligno

Others of Interest: LW Sonny Milano, LW Tyler Motte, D David Savard, G Joonas Korpisalo

Top Prospects: D Gabriel Carlsson, RW Vitaly Abramov, C Alexandre Texier, D Andrew Peeke, C Kevin Stenlund, D Dean Kukan, RW Emil Bemstrom, G Daniil Tarasov, D Vladislav Gavrikov, RW Maxime Fortier, LW Paul Bittner, C Sam Vigneault, LW Calvin Thurkauf, RW Nick Moutrey, D Ryan Collins

The Plan: The Blue Jackets are in the thick of the playoff race, so presumably they aren’t in position to sell off, but need some of their veterans – Alexander Wennberg, Cam Atkinson, Brandon Dubinsky and Boone Jenner, for example – to improve their production if the postseason is going to be a realistic goal. Jack Johnson reportedly requested a trade and it wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world for Columbus to seek an upgrade to their second defence pairing anyway.

DETROIT RED WINGS

UFA in 2018: LW David Booth, D Mike Green

RFA in 2018: LW Andreas Athanasiou, C Dylan Larkin, RW Anthony Mantha, RW Martin Frk, G Petr Mrazek

No-Trade Clauses: C Frans Nielsen (modified), RW Gustav Nyquist, RW Justin Abdelkader, C Darren Helm, D Mike Green, D Niklas Kronwall (modified), D Trevor Daley, G Jimmy Howard (modified)

Others of Interest: LW Tomas Tatar, D Xavier Ouellet

Top Prospects: C Michael Rasmussen, D Dennis Cholowski, LW Evgeny Svechnikov, D Filip Hronek, D Joe Hicketts, D Gustav Lindstrom, D Vili Saarijarvi, C Dominic Turgeon, G Filip Larsson, D Libor Sulak, RW Givani Smith, D Daniel Renouf, D Kasper Kotkansalo, C Christoffer Ehn

The Plan: As expected, the Red Wings are going to be sellers. Mike Green should be a popular commodity approaching the deadline, particularly for a contending team that might be more inclined to use him in a third-pairing and power play quarterback role. As Detroit attempts to rebuild, anything they can do to shed a bad contract or two would be advisable.

FLORIDA PANTHERS

UFA in 2018: RW Radim Vrbata, RW Colton Sceviour, G Harri Sateri

RFA in 2018: C Jared McCann, LW Connor Brickley, D Alex Petrovic, D Mackenzie Weegar

No-Trade Clauses: D Keith Yandle, G Roberto Luongo

Others of Interest: LW Jamie McGinn

Top Prospects: C Henrik Borgstrom, RW Owen Tippett, C Aleksi Heponiemi, D Max Gildon, LW Adam Mascherin, RW Maxim Mamin, C Jayce Hawryluk, G Samuel Montembeault, LW Dryden Hunt, D Thomas Schemitsch, RW Sebastian Repo, RW Henrik Haapala, D Michael Downing, D Ludwig Bystrom, C Juho Lammikko

The Plan: It turns out that the Computer Boys weren’t the problem in Florida and, like the Red Wings, the Panthers are a long way from a postseason spot. They don’t have particularly compelling players on expiring deals, however, so if they make a major deal it will be less obvious in nature. In the long run, they have some interesting core pieces, and some talented prospects, but need more talent in the supporting cast.

Are the Habs prepared to deal their captain?

MONTREAL CANADIENS

UFA in 2018: C Tomas Plekanec, RW Ales Hemsky, LW Nicolas Deslauriers, D Jakub Jerabek

RFA in 2018: C Phillip Danault, LW Daniel Carr, LW Jacob De La Rose, D Joe Morrow

No-Trade Clauses: D Jeff Petry, D Karl Alzner (modified)

Others of Interest: LW Max Pacioretty, LW Alex Galchenyuk, RW Andrew Shaw, D Shea Weber, D David Schlemko

Top Prospects: C Ryan Poehling, RW Nikita Scherbak, D Noah Juulsen, D Josh Brook, G Charlie Lindgren, RW Jake Evans, C Joni Ikonen, C William Bitten, D Scott Walford, D Cale Fleury, G Michael McNiven, G Cayden Primeau C Lukas Vejdemo, C Michael McCarron, D Brett Lernout

The Plan: It’s been another wholly disappointing season for the Canadiens, and that could lead to significant changes. It will be easy to move a veteran like Tomas Plekanec to a contender, but rumblings have had the Habs considering deals for Max Pacioretty or Alex Galchenyuk as well, which would pose serious risk of selling low on talented assets. The challenge for GM Marc Bergevin is that if he’s about to embark on a legitimate rebuilding plan, then where does that leave standout veterans Shea Weber and Carey Price, who are 32 and 30-years-old, respectively? If there isn’t a significant rebuilding plan afoot, what can the Canadiens do to turn the franchise around in short order?

NEW JERSEY DEVILS

UFA in 2018: RW Drew Stafford, RW Jimmy Hayes, LW Brian Gibbons, D John Moore, G Eddie Lack

RFA in 2018: LW Miles Wood, RW Stefan Noesen, LW Blake Coleman, D Steve Santini

No-Trade Clauses: C Travis Zajac, LW Marcus Johansson (modified), D Andy Greene, G Cory Schneider

Others of Interest: D Ben Lovejoy, D Mirco Mueller

Top Prospects: C Michael McLeod, C John Quenneville, C Jesper Boqvist, RW Blake Speers, D Reilly Walsh, RW Joey Anderson, D Igor Rykov, C Fabian Zetterlund, D Joshua Jacobs, D Michael Kapla, D Colton White, D Colby Sissons, LW Mikhail Maltsev, LW Nikita Popugaev, D Jeremy Davies, G Mackenzie Blackwood

The Plan: Despite sliding recently, the Devils have overacheived to this point in the season, so while they don’t want to give up significant future assets, they probably wouldn’t mind bolstering the lineup for a playoff push; a little scoring help, perhaps?

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

UFA in 2018: C John Tavares, RW Nikolay Kulemin, RW Josh Bailey, LW Jason Chimera, D Calvin De Haan, D Thomas Hickey, D Dennis Seidenberg, G Jaroslav Halak

RFA in 2018: C Brock Nelson, LW Shane Prince, C Alan Quine, D Ryan Pulock

No-Trade Clauses: C John Tavares (modified)

Others of Interest: LW Andrew Ladd, RW Cal Clutterbuck, C Casey Cizikas, G Thomas Greiss

Top Prospects: G Ilya Sorokin, LW Kieffer Bellows, RW Josh Ho-Sang, D Sebastian Aho, LW Anatoly Golyshev, D Ben Mirageas, D Robin Salo, D Mitch Vande Sompel, LW Michael Dal Colle, D Parker Wotherspoon, D Devon Toews, D David Quenneville LW Otto Koivula, G Linus Soderstrom, D Kyle Burroughs

The Plan: The Islanders have been fading as they haven’t been able to outscore their defensive woes. If they’re intent on pushing for a playoff spot, defence and possibly goaltending would need to be upgraded, but the major issue hovering over the franchise is that its top two scorers this season, John Tavares and Josh Bailey, are set to be unrestricted free agents.

Rick Nash could find his way to the trade market.

NEW YORK RANGERS

UFA in 2018: LW Rick Nash, RW Michael Grabner, C David Desharnais, LW Cody McLeod, LW Paul Carey, D Nick Holden, G Ondrej Pavelec

RFA in 2018: LW J.T. Miller, C Kevin Hayes, LW Jimmy Vesey, D Brady Skjei

No-Trade Clauses: LW Rick Nash (modified), D Marc Staal, D Ryan McDonagh (modified), D Brendan Smith (modified), G Henrik Lundqvist

Others of Interest: LW Chris Kreider, RW Mats Zuccarello

Top Prospects: C Lias Andersson, C Filip Chytil, G Igor Shesterkin, D Anthony DeAngelo, RW Vinni Lettieri, D Ryan Graves, D Neal Pionk, D Sean Day, LW Tim Gettinger, LW Patrik Virta, LW Ryan Gropp, D Brandon Crawley, C Gabriel Fontaine, RW Robin Kovacs, G Alexandar Georgiev

The Plan: The Rangers remain close enough to a playoff spot that it’s going to be tough to throw in the towel on the season, but if they do fall from contention, Rick Nash and Michael Grabner will be interesting rentals on the forward market, though neither will net a huge return, and David Desharnais and Nick Holden would figure to be shopped for any possible return. If the Blueshirts are committed to making major changes, team captain Ryan McDonagh and/or leading scorer Mats Zuccarello could be moved.

OTTAWA SENATORS

UFA in 2018: RW Chris DiDomenico, D Johnny Oduya, D Chris Wideman

RFA in 2018: RW Mark Stone, D Cody Ceci, D Fredrik Claesson

No-Trade Clauses: RW Bobby Ryan (modified), LW Mike Hoffman (modified), LW Clarke MacArthur (modified), C Derick Brassard (modified), LW Alex Burrows (modified), D Dion Phaneuf (modified), D Erik Karlsson (modified), D Johnny Oduya (modified)

Others of Interest: C Matt Duchene, LW Zack Smith

Top Prospects: C Logan Brown, C Colin White, C Drake Batherson, LW Alex Formenton, C Filip Chlapik, LW Nick Paul, D Christian Wolanin, D Christian Jaros, D Ben Harpur, LW Francis Perron, RW Gabriel Gagne, D Andreas Englund, D Max Lajoie, LW Filip Ahl, D Kelly Summers

The Plan: This season has been an absolute mess, and it hasn’t been made any brighter by the rumoured prospects of dealing top players like Erik Karlsson and Mike Hoffman. If the Senators aren’t prepared to pay full freight for Karlsson as a free agent in 2019, the time to deal him, for maximum return, may be upon the Sens. Hoffman would have plenty of suitors if he’s indeed available, but Ottawa might also want to see if they could find a way out from under a questionable contract or two.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

UFA in 2018: C Valtteri Filppula, D Brandon Manning

RFA in 2018: LW Taylor Leier, D Robert Hagg

No-Trade Clauses: LW Claude Giroux, C Valtteri Filppula (modified), RW Wayne Simmonds (modified)

Others of Interest: RW Dale Weise, LW Michael Raffl, LW Jordan Weal

Top Prospects: C Morgan Frost, G Carter Hart, D Philippe Myers, C German Rubtsov, RW Wade Allison, LW Oskar Lindblom, D Samuel Morin, LW Isaac Ratcliffe, RW Nicolas Aube-Kubel, D Mark Friedman, C Mikhail Vorobyov, LW Danick Martel, C Tanner Laczynski, C Cooper Marody, G Anthony Stolarz, G Kirill Ustimenko

The Plan: The Flyers keep hanging around the playoff race, which makes them unlikely to sell, but if they happen to lose a little ground, they would have a few pieces to deal. On the other hand,if the Flyers remain in the thick of the playoff hunt, they have prospects and picks that could be used to acquire immediate help. Finding a way to bump Andrew MacDonald out of the top four on the blueline could go a long way to improving their playoff chances.



PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

UFA in 2018: RW Patric Hornqvist, RW Ryan Reaves, C Carter Rowney, D Ian Cole

RFA in 2018: C Riley Sheahan, LW Dominik Simon, RW Tom Kuhnhackl, D Jamie Oleksiak

No-Trade Clauses: C Evgeni Malkin, C Sidney Crosby, RW Phil Kessel (modified), RW Patric Hornqvist (modified), D Kris Letang (modified)

Others of Interest: LW Carl Hagelin

Top Prospects: RW Daniel Sprong, D Zachary Lauzon, C Teddy Blueger, C Jordy Bellerive, G Filip Gustavsson, C Zach Aston-Reese, D Lukas Bengtsson, C Jean-Sebastien Dea, LW Adam Johnson, D Andrey Pedan, LW Sam Miletic, RW Anthony Angello, C Thomas DiPauli, LW Jan Drozg, C Linus Olund

The Plan: Seeking a third straight Stanley Cup win, the Penguins have had uneven results this season, but still have a championship core that, with some tweaking, could contend for another title. Veteran blueliner Ian Cole has been rumoured to be trade bait for a while, and the Penguins probably need another centre, but if their stars are healthy and goaltender Matt Murray plays like he has in previous seasons, the Penguins will be dangerous.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

UFA in 2018: LW Chris Kunitz, D Andrej Sustr

RFA in 2018: LW Vladislav Namestnikov, LW Cedric Paquette, D Slater Koekkoek

No-Trade Clauses: C Steven Stamkos, RW Ryan Callahan (modified), D Victor Hedman

Others of Interest: LW Alex Killorn, LW Yanni Gourde, D Jake Dotchin

Top Prospects: D Cal Foote, C Brett Howden, RW Taylor Raddysh, RW Alexander Volkov, D Libor Hajek, LW Boris Katchouk, C Anthony Cirelli, C Mitchell Stephens, D Erik Cernak, RW Mathieu Joseph, D Dominik Masin, LW Adam Erne, G Connor Ingram, LW Dennis Yan, D Matthew Spencer

The Plan: The top team in the standings has tons of quality prospects and a full complement of draft picks (and then some) that they could use to improve their odds. They are positioned well enough that they could go big-game hunting, depending on who is available, but a top-four defenceman and top-nine forward would be enough to keep the Lightning in a favoured position.

Nikita Soshnikov could be one of the Maple Leafs wingers available.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

UFA in 2018: LW James van Riemsdyk, C Tyler Bozak, LW Leo Komarov, C Dominic Moore, D Roman Polak

RFA in 2018: RW William Nylander, D Connor Carrick

No-Trade Clauses: LW Patrick Marleau, LW James van Riemsdyk (modified), C Tyler Bozak (modified), D Ron Hainsey (modified)

Others of Interest: LW Josh Leivo, G Calvin Pickard

Top Prospects: D Timothy Liljegren, RW Kasperi Kapanen, D Travis Dermott, D Eemeli Rasanen, RW Jeremy Bracco, RW Andreas Johnsson, G Garret Sparks, D Andrew Nielsen, RW Yegor Korshkov, RW Nikita Soshnikov, LW Kerby Rychel, D Rinat Valiev, LW Carl Grundstrom, LW Dmytro Timashov, G Joseph Woll

The Plan: Even if the Maple Leafs haven’t taken a step forward this season, they are comfortably in a playoff position which probably means holding onto their unrestricted free agents. At the same time, there is enough depth, and enough picks, in the organization that Toronto could still make a play for an upgrade on the blueline. Maybe rookie Travis Dermott will be a difference-maker, and that could lessen the need to deal for help.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS

UFA in 2018: C Lars Eller, C Jay Beagle, RW Alex Chiasson, D John Carlson, D Taylor Chorney

RFA in 2018: RW Tom Wilson, RW Devante Smith-Pelly, D Madison Bowey, G Philipp Grubauer

No-Trade Clauses: LW Alex Ovechkin (limited), C Nicklas Backstrom, RW T.J. Oshie (limited), D Matt Niskanen (modified)

Others of Interest: LW Andre Burakovsky, D Brooks Orpik, D Christian Djoos

Top Prospects: G Ilya Samsonov, D Lucas Johansen, D Jonas Siegenthaler, C Garrett Pilon, D Connor Hobbs, D Tyler Lewington, G Vitek Vanecek, LW Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, RW Travis Boyd, RW Riley Barber, LW Nathan Walker, C Brian Pinho, D Benton Maass, D Chase Priskie

The Plan: The Capitals may hold first place in the Metropolitan Division, but they don’t really look like contenders and don’t have a great crop of prospects either. However, if they could find a defenceman that would allow them to bump Brooks Orpik out of the top four, that would be a good start.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca