The Western Conference is jammed with teams competing for playoff spots, so there may not be as many sellers, at least until the last moments before the trade deadline.

In the league’s best division, the Central, the (currently) last-place Blackhawks are four points out of a playoff spot, so it’s probably too soon to give up the chase just yet, but check back in three weeks to see where things sit.

The Pacific does have five teams that are legitimately in the playoff hunt, leaving Edmonton (longshots at 11 points out), Vancouver and Arizona to make plans with an eye towards next season.

Included in this Trade Deadline Playbook is a look at each team’s pending free agents, to see who could be in play, players with no-trade clauses, to see who might choose to stay put, top prospects in the system, to see what’s on the horizon, and more.

ANAHEIM DUCKS

UFA in 2018: C Antoine Vermette, RW J.T. Brown, RW Jared Boll, C Derek Grant, RW Chris Wagner, D Kevin Bieksa, D Francois Beauchemin

RFA in 2018: LW Nick Ritchie, RW Ondrej Kase

No-Trade Clauses: RW Corey Perry, C Ryan Getzlaf, RW Andrew Cogliano (modified), C Antoine Vermette (modified), D Kevin Bieksa

Others of Interest: None.

Top Prospects: C Sam Steel, D Jacob Larsson, LW Maxime Comtois, LW Max Jones, D Josh Mahura, D Marcus Pettersson, C Julius Nattinen, LW Kevin Roy, RW Nick Sorensen, C Antoine Morand, C Troy Terry, C Kalle Kossila, LW Giovanni Fiore, LW Joseph Blandisi, G Kevin Boyle, G Olle Eriksson-Ek

The Plan: After battling through injuries, the Ducks’ roster is now in pretty good shape, but they still face a battle to make the playoffs. Improving their defensive depth would make sense if the price is right,

ARIZONA COYOTES

UFA in 2018: RW Brad Richardson, RW Zac Rinaldo, D Luke Schenn, D Kevin Connauton, G Antti Raanta

RFA in 2018: RW Tobias Rieder, LW Max Domi

No-Trade Clauses: RW Shane Doan, C Martin Hanzal (modified), D Alex Goligoski (modified), G Mike Smith

Others of Interest: D Luke Schenn, D Kevin Connauton

Top Prospects: C Dylan Strome, D Pierre-Olivier Joseph, RW Nick Merkley, LW Lawson Crouse, D Kyle Copabianco, D Kyle Wood, D Filip Westerlund, D Cam Dineen, C Laurent Dauphin, RW Tyler Steenbergen, LW Michael Bunting, G Adin Hill, G Marek Langhamer, RW Jens Looke, C Lane Pederson

The Plan: Given that this has been a disastrous season, the Coyotes should be sellers, but don’t have great UFA options to unload unless they are interested in moving goaltender Antti Raanta. Adding some veteran talent up front would help in the long run, but the Coyotes may be relatively quiet.

CALGARY FLAMES

UFA in 2018: C Mikael Backlund, C Matt Stajan, RW Kris Versteeg, RW Jaromir Jagr, D Dalton Prout, D Matt Bartkowski

RFA in 2018: C Mark Jankowski, RW Garnet Hathaway, D Brett Kulak

No-Trade Clauses: RW Troy Brouwer (modified), RW Michael Frolik (modified), C Matt Stajan (modified), RW Kris Versteeg (modified), Mark Giordano (modified), D T.J. Brodie (modified), D Michael Stone (modified)

Others of Interest: LW Sam Bennett, RW Curtis Lazar, D Travis Hamonic

Top Prospects: D Juuso Valimaki, D Rasmus Andersson, D Oliver Kylington, C Dillon Dube, D Adam Fox, G Jon Gillies, LW Andrew Mangiapane, G Tyler Parsons, C Adam Ruzicka, C Matthew Phillips, D Tyler Wotherspoon, LW Morgan Klimchuk, RW Spencer Foo, LW Hunter Shinkaruk, C Glenn Gawdin

The Plan: The Flames have had some ups and downs, but have a roster that should be able to contend. If Kris Versteeg can make it back from injury, the Flames should be solid enough up front, maybe looking to make a small addition, but their defence beyond the great top pair remains suspect, so that could be an area of greater concern.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

UFA in 2018: LW Lance Bouma, LW Patrick Sharp, RW Tommy Wingels, D Jan Ruutta, D Michal Kempny, D Cody Franson, D Michal Rozsival, G Jeff Glass

RFA in 2018: RW Anthony Duclair, LW Ryan Hartman, RW Tomas Jurco, RW Vinnie Hinostroza, LW John Hayden, D Erik Gustafsson

No-Trade Clauses: RW Patrick Kane, C Jonathan Toews, LW Patrick Sharp, D Brent Seabrook, D Duncan Keith, G Corey Crawford (modified)

Others of Interest: C Artem Anisimov, D Connor Murphy

Top Prospects: D Henri Jokiharju, D Ian Mitchell, LW Dylan Sikura, D Carl Dahlstrom, D Chad Krys, LW Artur Kayumov, D Joni Tuulola, D Luc Snuggerud, LW Matthew Highmore, LW Graham Knott, D Dennis Gilbert, D Ville Pokka, C Alexandre Fortin, D Lucas Carlsson, C Evan Barratt

The Plan: Even if they aren’t that far out of a playoff spot, the Blackhawks might be best to sell (especially if Corey Crawford can’t return), though that’s not easy to do with the money they have invested in stars Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane and not terribly attractive expiring deals. It would come as little surprise if they tried to shed some pending free agents while still attempting to compete for a playoff berth.

COLORADO AVALANCHE

UFA in 2018: RW Blake Comeau, LW Gabriel Bourque, LW Joe Colborne, D Mark Barberio, G Jonathan Bernier

RFA in 2018: RW Matt Nieto, RW Nail Yakupov, D Patrik Nemeth

No-Trade Clauses: C Carl Soderberg (modified), D Erik Johnson (modified)

Others of Interest: RW Sven Andrighetto, D Tyson Barrie,

Top Prospects: D Cale Makar, D Connor Timmins, C Vladislav Kamenev, LW A.J. Greer, D Chris Bigras, D Andrei Mironov, D Duncan Siemens, LW Cameron Morrison, LW Ty Lewis, RW Denis Smirnov, RW Jean-Christophe Beaudin, LW Dominic Toninato, D Nicolas Meloche, D Sergei Boikov, D Josh Anderson

The Plan: The Avalanche surged into playoff contention, but that’s wholly unexpected, and if Nathan MacKinnon is injured for any considerable amount of time, that would likely spell the end of any postseason hopes. That means that trades should, most likely, be done with a focus on long-term value for the franchise. There has been some talk of possibly dealing defenceman Tyson Barrie, which would be an interesting development if it were to happen before the deadline.

DALLAS STARS

UFA in 2018: LW Antoine Roussel, D Dan Hamhuis, D Greg Pateryn, G Kari Lehtonen

RFA in 2018: LW Devin Shore, LW Remi Elie, LW Mattias Janmark, C Gemel Smith, D Stephen Johns

No-Trade Clauses: LW Jamie Benn, C Jason Spezza (modified), RW Alexander Radulov (modified), C Tyler Seguin (modified), D Dan Hamhuis (modified), G Kari Lehtonen (modified)

Others of Interest: RW Brett Ritchie, RW Valeri Nichushkin, D Julius Honka

Top Prospects: D Miro Heiskanen, D Julius Honka, G Jake Oettinger, RW Denis Gurianov, G Colton Point, LW Jason Robertson, LW Jason Dickinson, LW Riley Tufte, D Dillon Heatherington, LW Roope Hintz, D Gavin Bayreuther, RW Nicholas Caamano, D Niklas Hansson, D John Nyberg, D Ondrej Vala

The Plan: The Stars have been playing well enough that they have a chance to be contenders, so it would be natural to see them add veteran help to fill in around the edges. Would they consider shipping out Jason Spezza, who hasn’t been a good fit with Ken Hitchcock as head coach?

Are the Oilers preparing to move on from Patrick Maroon ?

EDMONTON OILERS

UFA in 2018: C Mark Letestu, LW Patrick Maroon, LW Mike Cammalleri, D Yohann Auvitu, D Eric Gryba

RFA in 2018: C Ryan Strome, LW Anton Slepyshev, LW Drake Caggiula, RW Iiro Pakarinen, D Brandon Davidson, D Matt Benning, D Darnell Nurse

No-Trade Clauses: None

Others of Interest: C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, D Oscar Klefbom

Top Prospects: RW Kailer Yamamoto, LW Tyler Benson, D Caleb Jones, D Ethan Bear, D Dmitri Samorukov, G Laurent Brossoit, G Stuart Skinner, D Filip Berglund, D William Lagesson, D Ryan Mantha, D Dillon Simpson, RW Ostaf Safin, RW Kirill Maksimov, D Ziyat Paigin, G Dylan Wells

The Plan: This season has been an unmitigated disaster, so the Oilers will likely be sellers, and those deals are complex decisions because the Oilers have to be poised to contend next year – with Connor McDavid on the roster, this can’t be just another rebuilding effort that takes a few years to get results.

LOS ANGELES KINGS

UFA in 2018: C Torrey Mitchell, D Christian Folin, G Darcy Kuemper

RFA in 2018: C Nick Shore, D Oscar Fantenberg

No-Trade Clauses: RW Dustin Brown (modified)

Others of Interest: LW Kyle Clifford, D Alec Martinez

Top Prospects: C Gabriel Vilardi, D Kale Clague, C Jaret Anderson-Dolan, RW Mike Amadio, LW Nikolay Prokhorkin, D Paul LaDue, D Alex Lintuniemi, RW Jonny Brodzinski, G Cal Petersen, RW Matt Luff, C Alexander Dergachyov, D Jacob Moverare, D Jordan Subban, LW Mikey Eyssimont, G Matthew Villalta,

The Plan: The Kings remain in the playoff hunt, so they would seem more likely to move a prospect or pick for an immediate scoring upgrade, but if they don’t snap out of their midseason slump it may not matter much. Getting Jeff Carter back from injury will hopefully jolt the attack, but more help is necessary.

MINNESOTA WILD

UFA in 2018: RW Chris Stewart, C Matt Cullen, LW Daniel Winnik, D Kyle Quincey

RFA in 2018: LW Jason Zucker, D Matt Dumba

No-Trade Clauses: LW Zach Parise, C Mikko Koivu, C Eric Staal (modified), D Ryan Suter, D Jared Spurgeon (modified), G Devan Dubnyk (modified)

Others of Interest: RW Charlie Coyle, C Joel Eriksson-Ek

Top Prospects: LW Kirill Kaprizov, LW Jordan Greenway, RW Luke Kunin, D Louis Belpedio, G Kaapo Kahkonen, RW Ivan Lodnia, RW Zack Mitchell, RW Sam Anas, C Andrei Svetlakov, RW Dmitry Sokolov, D Brennan Menell, G Steve Michalek, RW Justin Kloos,

The Plan: Despite inconsistent play, the Wild are still in the playoff hunt, and would figure to be more inclined to add than subtract. If they get Nino Niederreiter healthy and Zach Parise gets up to speed, they may not need to add much up front, so maybe some tweaking around the edges would be enough to make the Wild a playoff team. To have greater aspirations, they will need stars players to play at a high level.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

UFA in 2018: LW Scott Hartnell, D Alexei Emelin

RFA in 2018: RW Miikka Salomaki, G Juuse Saros

No-Trade Clauses: D Alexei Emelin (modified), G Pekka Rinne (modified)

Others of Interest: LW Pontus Aberg

Top Prospects: RW Eeli Tolvanen, D Dante Fabbro, D Jack Dougherty, LW Grant Mismash, D Frederic Allard, D Trevor Murphy, C Yakov Trenin, C Frederick Gaudreau, D Alexandre Carrier, C Anthony Richard, C Rem Pitlick, C Patrick Harper, LW Justin Kirkland, C Emil Pettersson

The Plan: Last year’s Stanley Cup finalists have lured Mike Fisher out of retirement, and that gives them impressive talent down the middle of the ice. They still boast one of the best bluelines in the league, so if they are going to make a significant acquisition, a winger that can score might make the most sense.

SAN JOSE SHARKS

UFA in 2018: C Joe Thornton, RW Joel Ward, RW Jannik Hansen, G Aaron Dell

RFA in 2018: C Tomas Hertl, C Chris Tierney, D Dylan DeMelo

No-Trade Clauses: C Joe Thornton, RW Joe Pavelski (modified), C Logan Couture (modified), RW Joel Ward (modified), D Brent Burns (modified), D Marc-Edouard Vlasic, D Paul Martin (modified),

Others of Interest: LW Mikkel Boedker, LW Melker Karlsson, RW Joonas Donskoi, LW Timo Meier, D Brenden Dillon

Top Prospects: C Josh Norris, D Mario Ferraro, C Dylan Gambrell, D Jeremy Roy, D Julius Bergman, C Daniel O’Regan, LW Adam Helewka, LW Rudolfs Balcers, C Rourke Chartier, D Cavan Fitzgerald, C Noah Gregor, G Antoine Bibeau, C Maxim Letunov, D Michael Brodzinski, RW Nikita Jevpalovs

The Plan: If Joe Thornton’s knee injury is going to keep him out long-term, the Sharks are probably not even pretend contenders. If Jumbo is going to be back, then they could at least pretend. On one hand, the Sharks may try to make moves to improve in the short term, and still might try to find takers for UFAs Joel Ward and Jannik Hansen, who have been spending time in the press box. One of the more interesting cases approaching the deadline will be backup goaltender Aaron Dell, who might hold some appeal for a team needing an upgrade between the pipes.

ST. LOUIS BLUES

UFA in 2018: C Paul Stastny, C Kyle Brodziak, LW Scottie Upshall, G Carter Hutton

RFA in 2018: RW Dmitrij Jaskin, D Joel Edmundson

No-Trade Clauses: C Paul Stastny, LW Alexander Steen, D Alex Pietrangelo, D Jay Bouwmeester

Others of Interest: RW Robby Fabbri, D Vince Dunn

Top Prospects: C Robert Thomas, LW Klim Kostin, C Jordan Kyrou, RW Tage Thompson, C Ivan Barbashev, LW Samuel Blais, D Jake Walman, C Oskar Sundqvist, G Ville Husso, D Jordan Schmaltz, C Tanner Kaspick, LW Nolan Stevens, D Niko Mikkola, D David Noel, D Petteri Lindbohm

The Plan: While they have slowed down after a great start, the Blues are a solid team that could be poised to make a big move if they want to make a strong push for this season, though it might require some financial wrangling because they are pushing up against the cap.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS

UFA in 2018: C Henrik Sedin, LW Daniel Sedin, LW Thomas Vanek, C Nic Dowd, D Erik Gudbranson, D Alex Biega

RFA in 2018: LW Sven Baertschi, C Markus Granlund, RW Jake Virtanen, D Troy Stecher, D Derrick Pouliot

No-Trade Clauses: LW Daniel Sedin, C Henrik Sedin, D Alexander Edler, D Chris Tanev (modified)

Others of Interest: C Sam Gagner, D Michael Del Zotto, D Ben Sutton

Top Prospects: C Elias Pettersson, G Thatcher Demko, D Olli Juolevi, RW Kole Lind, LW Jonathan Dahlen, C Adam Gaudette, LW Jonah Gadjovich, RW Nikolay Goldobin, D Nikita Tryamkin, D Guillaume Brisebois, D Ashton Sautner, RW William Lockwood, G Michael DiPietro, C Dmitry Zhukenov, C Zack MacEwen

The Plan: There should be no hesitation for the Canucks to sell veteran assets in order to build for the future, but with reports that they want to re-sign Erik Gudbranson and the likelihood that the Sedins are focused only on playing in Vancouver next season, there may not be much to offer. Gudbranson should get dealt, as should Thomas Vanek, and any other vets that might bring a quality return. Defenceman Chris Tanev would be an intriguing opton for a team willing to pay for his shot-suppression skills.

Vegas might have expected to swap David Perron (and James Neal ) coming into the season, but that seems much less likely now.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

UFA in 2018: RW James Neal, LW David Perron, D Jason Garrison, D Luca Sbisa, D Clayton Stoner

RFA in 2018: C William Karlsson, LW William Carrier, LW Tomas Nosek, D Colin Miller, D Shea Theodore

No-Trade Clauses: RW David Clarkson (modified), RW James Neal (modified), David Perron (modified), Jason Garrison

Others of Interest: C Oscar Lindberg, LW Brendan Leipsic, D Jon Merrill

Top Prospects: C Cody Glass, C Nick Suzuki, D Erik Brannstrom, D Nicolas Hague, C Jake Leschyshyn, RW Tomas Hyka, G Oscar Dansk, RW Jonas Rondbjerg, LW Jack Dugan, D Jake Bischoff, D Dylan Coghlan, RW Tobias Lindberg, G Dylan Ferguson, C Ben Jones

The Plan: In a shocking twist to the story of their inaugural season, the Golden Knights ought to be buyers at the trade deadline. There’s no need to make major changes to a lineup that has enjoyed this much success, and if Vegas is going to keep pending UFAs James Neal and David Perron, that would already be a significant commitment to winning, there is room to upgrade so that results stay positive even when the goaltending ultimately cools off.

WINNIPEG JETS

UFA in 2018: LW Shawn Matthias, C Matt Hendricks, D Tobias Enstrom

RFA in 2018: C Adam Lowry, RW Joel Armia, LW Marko Dano, LW Brandon Tanev, D Jacob Trouba, D Josh Morrissey, G Connor Hellebuyck

No-Trade Clauses: RW Blake Wheeler (modified), C Bryan Little (modified), LW Mathieu Perreault (modified), D Tobias Enstrom, D Dmitry Kulikov (modified)

Others of Interest: G Michael Hutchinson

Top Prospects: C Kristian Vesalainen, C Jack Roslovic, LW Brendan Lemieux, G Eric Comrie, C Nic Petan, D Tucker Poolman, RW Mason Appleton, D Sami Niku, D Logan Stanley, C Jansen Harkins, C Chase De Leo, RW Michael Spacek, D Luke Green, LW Erik Foley, D Jan Kostalek

The Plan: The Jets are contenders, making the leap from a team fighting (mostly unsuccessfully) to land a playoff berth to suddenly having a roster that is deep and talented and backed by strong goaltending. To that end, the Jets don’t have glaring needs, but they’re in position to make moves to get even better if they could secure more high-end talent.

