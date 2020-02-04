TradeCentre: Six potential goalie targets for Leafs Michael Hutchinson’s latest stumble on Monday night against Florida has turned up the temperature on the Leafs’ search for steadier goaltending, Frank Seravalli writes.

Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

Frederik Andersen is listed as day-to-day with a neck injury, according to Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe.

That means Michael Hutchinson will start on Wednesday night in New York against the Rangers.

Even if Andersen is only on the shelf for the next start or two, Hutchinson’s latest stumble on Monday night against Florida turned up the temperature on the Leafs’ search for steadier goaltending.

Hutchinson is costing the Leafs valuable points at a critical juncture in the season.

Hutchinson, 29, is 4-0-0 in his past four starts but has allowed 10 goals on 46 shots (.783) in his past three relief appearances – all in the past three weeks – and that is on top of the struggles he had making his scheduled starts in back-to-back scenarios at the beginning of the season.

He has an .886 save percentage this season, which ranks 59th among 62 goalies with at least 10 appearances. That is the definition of not getting it done.

TradeCentre is less than three weeks away. The Leafs are in a cap crunch. Their playoff hopes may rest on Andersen’s health and his backup’s ability.

Here are six potential targets for the Leafs in goal:

(Listed in alphabetical order)

Craig Anderson, Ottawa

Scoop: The Leafs would have to off-load a contract in Ottawa in order to make an Andersen-Anderson tandem possible – even if the Sens agree to eat half of Anderson’s contract. Anderson, 38, is in the final year of his two-year deal with a $4.75 million cap hit. There is no doubt Anderson has struggled over the past three seasons with a .901 save percentage. But he’s played better recently with a .927 mark over his last three starts, including 34 saves on 36 shots against the Leafs last Saturday night.

Jonathan Bernier, Detroit

Scoop: Reacquiring Bernier, 31, might not be a big hit in the Toronto market. He’s been there once already and didn’t get the job done. His cap hit ($3 million) is also more than the Leafs can afford. Plus, it’s the term (one year left) that is most crippling, meaning Toronto must be sure he’s the guy they want in their tandem next year, too. But Bernier is quietly having a very solid year (.908) on a Detroit team that will end up being one of the worst in the salary cap era.

Casey DeSmith, Pittsburgh

Scoop: DeSmith is toiling in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at the moment, the odd man out with Tristan Jarry and Matt Murray minding the nets in the Steel City. His cap hit could work at $1.25 million and he’s got an additional two years left on his deal, which is a bonus given its a manageable number. DeSmith has a .917 save percentage in 50 career NHL appearances over the last two seasons. But will the Pens trade him? That’s the question. Word is the Panthers were already rebuffed once this season trying to snag DeSmith.

Alexandar Georgiev, N.Y. Rangers

Scoop: The Leafs have already been linked to Georgiev, part of the Rangers’ three-headed monster in goal. We reported on Friday that the Rangers are comfortable finishing out the year with three netminders, even if it’s less than ideal for all parties involved from a workload perspective. Igor Shesterkin is the heir to King Henrik Lundqvist’s throne. But Georgiev, who turns 24 next week, has done enough to give New York pause about a tandem of the future – and to have teams calling about his availability. His save percentage (.913) is a bit better than (albeit younger) the highly touted Carter Hart’s mark through virtually the same number of NHL games.

Robin Lehner, Chicago

Scoop: Lehner has arguably been the best goaltender in the NHL over the past two seasons with a .926 save percentage in 70 starts. But there are many potential roadblocks drawing a path to Toronto. The Blackhawks are still in the playoff chase, partly because of him. His cap hit ($5 million) would be the toughest to swallow for the Leafs, even if the Hawks eat half. Plus, the Blackhawks have been talking to him about potentially re-signing, as both he and Corey Crawford are pending UFAs. Lehner seems like a real longshot.

Ryan Miller, Anaheim

Scoop: The former “Leaf Killer” Miller may be the best fit. He has been one of the best backups in the league over the past three seasons with a .919 save percentage in 62 appearances. His numbers are strong (.912) on the struggling Ducks. Anaheim is likely a willing partner, especially given that they have another capable backup in Anthony Stolarz ready and waiting. Plus, the price is right, with Miller at $1.125 million. There are two questions: How would he adjust to a mid-season move? His trade to St. Louis in 2014 didn’t work out well. And does Miller even want to move? Miller is married to actress Noureen DeWulf, which is why he chose Anaheim. He controls his destiny with a six-team list he’s willing to accept a trade to. Some close to Miller think this may be his last year, and, at 39, he may be willing to take one more run at an elusive Stanley Cup.

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli