{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mlb
  • mls
  • cfl
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • mlb
  • mls
  • cfl

TSN

TSN

Soccer on TSN

  • MLS on TSN: Sporting KC vs. Minnesota

    Sun 8:30PM ET / 5:30PM PT on TSN5

  • Friday Match Night: Philadelphia vs. Toronto FC

    Fri 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

Soccer on TSN Broadcast Schedule

Columnists

Read more from TSN's columnists

$title