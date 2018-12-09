Premier League: Everton vs. Watford Today at 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN4 and TSN5

NBA on TSN: Jazz vs. Thunder Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN2

Monday Night Football: Vikings vs. Seahawks Tonight at 8:15PM ET / 5:15PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

NBA on TSN: Timberwolves vs. Warriors Tonight at 10:30PM ET / 7:30PM PT on TSN2