{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mlb
  • nhl
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • cfl
  • nfl
  • mlb
  • nhl
  • mls

Introducing TSN Direct. A New Way To Get TSN

Subscribe

TSN

TSN

Introducing TSN Direct. A New Way To Get TSN

Subscribe

Auto Racing on TSN

  • NASCAR Xfinity: Go Bowling 250

    Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN2

  • NASCAR Monster Energy: Federated Auto Parts 400

    Sat 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN2

Auto Racing on TSN