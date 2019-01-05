What's On TSN

NCAA Basketball: (5) Kansas vs. Iowa State Now on TSN2

NCAA Hockey: Merrimack vs. Northeastern Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN.ca/TSN App

NBA on TSN: Mavericks vs. 76ers Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN2

2019 World Juniors: Gold Medal Game - United States vs. Finland Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5 & TSN 4K