What's On TSN

Spengler Cup Final - Team Switzerland vs. Canada Sun 6AM ET / 3AM PT on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5

Premier League Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City Sun 7AM ET / 4AM PT on TSN2

Premier League West Brom vs. Arsenal Sun 11:30AM ET / 8:30AM PT on TSN2

2018 World Juniors Czech Republic vs. Switzerland Sun NOON ET / 9AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, and TSN4K