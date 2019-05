Senior PGA Championship: Second Round Today at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN1 and TSN4

Calder Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Final – Game 5: Checkers vs. Marlies Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN2

MLS Friday Night: LA FC vs. Impact Tonight at 10:30PM ET / 7:30PM PT on TSN4 and TSN5

World Hockey Championship – Semifinals: Russia vs. Finland Sat 9AM ET / 6AM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4