One of the #BudweiserLegendaryMoments of the opening round of the #NBAPlayoffs @CP3 eliminates San Antonio! #TBT https://t.co/XLaijRV3eY

They told him to "let it fly", he did, and it may have saved their season. On Delon Wright - the Raptors' postsea… https://t.co/qCW8Dm5yHF