Premier League West Brom vs. Arsenal Now on TSN2

2018 World Juniors Czech Republic vs. Switzerland Now on TSN1, TSN3, and TSN4K

NFL Football Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Today at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN4 and TSN5

NFL Football Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Today at 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN4 and TSN5