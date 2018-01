Brandon Ingram has 10 PTS, as the @Lakers lead the @SacramentoKings 31-27 at the end of Q1! Julius Randle: 9 PTS… https://t.co/bX3VUbOeTf

Throwing a punch is an automatic suspension. NBA will very likely hit Ibaka with at least 1 game, maybe 2 on accoun… https://t.co/1zq5W1c5gt