Around the NFL
-
2:32
NFL: Vikings 16, Packers 0
-
1:30
Can Bills end 17 year playoff drought?
-
1:15
NFL: Colts 16, Ravens 23
-
0:52
Allen shows he's NFL-ready with big performance
-
2:48
Allen declares for draft after commanding Wyoming win
-
1:45
Marvez: If Bills miss they will regret Peterman starting even more
-
4:56
Marvez: There’s no one to challenge Brady for MVP
-
0:53
Police respond to vehicle ramming cars at Lambeau
-
2:22
What has to happen for the Bills to upset the Patriots in New England?
-
1:06
Brady not phased without Guerrero on the sidelines