{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • cfl
  • nba
  • nfl
  • mls
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • cfl
  • nba
  • nfl
  • mls

A New Way To Get TSN. All You Need Is Internet

Subscribe

TSN

TSN

A New Way To Get TSN. All You Need Is Internet

Subscribe

What's On TSN

  • NCAA Football: Ole Miss vs. (18) Mississippi State

    Now on TSN2

  • NFL on TSN: U.S. Thanksgiving Football - Falcons vs. Saints

    Now on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

  • European Curling Championships: Women's Semi-final

    Fri 7AM ET / 4AM PT on TSN5

  • NCAA Hockey: Friendship Four - Yale vs. (11) Union

    Fri 10AM ET / 7AM PT on TSN4

  • NBA on TSN: Timberwolves vs. Nets

    Fri NOON ET / 9AM PT on TSN3

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE

TSN Promotions

  • Daytona 500 Contest image

    DAYTONA 500 VIP WEEKEND

    Enter online now for a chance to win a VIP trip for two to the 61st DAYTONA 500 on February 17, 2019 plus $1,000 in spending money!

    DETAILS...
  • 1v1_asset

    1V1

    Every Champion needs a Challenger.

    WATCH NOW
    Presented by
More Promotions

Fantasy Games

More Fantasy Games