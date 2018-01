DeMar DeRozan warms up the handles, as the @Raptors look to take on the @Sixers! He is averaging a team-high 34.7… https://t.co/FVlTnmb3Ma

There you have it: Lowry plays today in Philly. Didn't expect him to return this soon but, then again, good luck te… https://t.co/8cRqEE4WTh