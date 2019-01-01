Tennis on TSN

Wimbledon: Gentlemen's Quarterfinals Wed 8AM ET / 5AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5

Wimbledon: Ladies' Semifinals Thu 8AM ET / 5AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5

Wimbledon: Gentlemen's Quarterfinals Fri 8AM ET / 5AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5