Tennis on TSN

US Open - Primetime: Day 3 Now on TSN1 and TSN5

US Open - Day 4 Thu 11AM ET / 8AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

US Open - Primetime: Day 4 Thu 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN1 and TSN5

US Open - Day 5 Fri 11AM ET / 8AM PT on TSN1, TSN2, TSN3 and TSN4