What's On TSN

2018 World Juniors Switzerland vs. Sweden Now on TSN5

Spengler Cup Semifinal - Switzerland vs. HC Davos Now on TSN2

2018 World Juniors Slovakia vs. Finland Today at 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN 4K

NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl No. 11 Washington vs. No. 9 Penn State Today at 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN3