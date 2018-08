Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Sweden vs. Slovakia Now on TSN1 and TSN5

Monday Night Baseball: Yankees vs. White Sox Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN2

Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Canada vs. Switzerland Tonight at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

Premier League Launch Day Tue 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN2