2019 World Juniors: Russia vs. Denmark Now on TSN1, TSN4, TSN5 and TSN 4K

2019 World Juniors: Slovakia vs. Sweden Today at 6:30PM ET / 3:30PM PT on TSN2

Jets on TSN: Flames vs. Jets Available to viewers in the Jets region Today at 6:30PM CT on TSN3

2019 World Juniors: Switzerland vs. Canada Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN1, TSN4, TSN5 and TSN 4K