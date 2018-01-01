{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • nfl
  • WJC
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nba
  • nfl
  • WJC

TSN DIRECT: A new way to stream the World Juniors

Subscribe

TSN

TSN

TSN DIRECT: A new way to stream the World Juniors

Subscribe

What's On TSN

  • 2019 World Juniors: Russia vs. Denmark

    Now on TSN1, TSN4, TSN5 and TSN 4K

  • 2019 World Juniors: Slovakia vs. Sweden

    Today at 6:30PM ET / 3:30PM PT on TSN2

  • Jets on TSN: Flames vs. Jets

    Available to viewers in the Jets region

    Today at 6:30PM CT on TSN3

  • 2019 World Juniors: Switzerland vs. Canada

    Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN1, TSN4, TSN5 and TSN 4K

  • Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. Vanderbilt

    Tonight at 9PM ET / 6PM PT on TSN2

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE

TSN Promotions

  • 1v1_asset

    1V1

    Every Champion needs a Challenger.

    WATCH NOW
    Presented by
More Promotions

Fantasy Games

More Fantasy Games