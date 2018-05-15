Latest CFL Videos
-
2:14
Tiger-Cats sign Manziel to a two-year deal
-
1:59
Manziel's comeback begins north of the border
-
2:05
Manziel undergoing physical; signing could be official today
-
0:40
Nik Lewis retires from CFL after 14 seasons
-
2:03
Former CFLer Lin-J Shell praised for stopping armed woman
-
1:17
Naylor: Durant's retirement puts Blue Bombers in a 'difficult spot'
-
0:58
Darian Durant retires after 11 CFL seasons
-
1:00
Forde: Als come out on top of CFL draft
-
4:48
Argos select Hunter with ninth overall pick
-
2:06
Stampeders take OL Sceviour with 8th pick