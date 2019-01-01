Tangerine Raptors Basketball: Hawks vs. Raptors Now on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5

Habs on TSN: Canadiens vs. Red Wings Available to viewers in the Canadiens region Now on TSN2

Jets on TSN: Avalanche vs. Jets Available to viewers in the Jets region Now on TSN3 and TSN 4K

NBA on TSN: Pacers vs. Celtics Wed 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN4 and TSN5