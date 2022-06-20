Trae Waynes figures his playing days are over.

The 29-year-old free-agent cornerback told the Geary & Stein Sports Show that while he won't state definitively that he'll never play again, he considers himself retired.

“Multiple teams have actually called, but in my head I’m done," Waynes said. "I’m not officially [retiring], I’d say, just because I don’t do that s---. I’m retired, but it’s not like I announced it or anything.”

A native of Kenosha, WI, Waynes was the 11th overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Michigan State by the Minnesota Vikings.

Waynes spent the first five seasons of his career with the Vikings before signing a three-year, $42 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of the 2020 season. He ended up missing the entire 2020 season with a pectoral injury.

He made his Bengals debut in 2021, but last season was also hampered by injury. He ended up appearing in only five games due to a hamstring injury. He played all four of the Bengals' playoff games during their run to Super Bowl LVI, but was limited to special teams snaps in each.

Waynes was released by the Bengals in March.

In 79 career games over six seasons with the Vikings and Bengals, Waynes recorded 259 tackles, seven interceptions and two forced fumbles.