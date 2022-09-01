The European transfer window is set to close at 6pm et and there's likely to be a flurry of movement across the continent's top leagues before it slams shut. Keep up to date with TSN.ca's transfer deadline day blog.

Forest spending spree continues with Bowler, Bade

Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest continued what is almost a wholesale overhaul of the club that won promotion from the Championship on Thursday.

Bowler could well be loaned out to Olympiacos for the season. Forest sources say the initial fee is £2m. Rennes defender Loic Bade also likely to join Forest on loan — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) September 1, 2022

The club is expected to complete deals for Blackpool winger Josh Bowler in the range of £6 million and Rennes defender Loic Bade for £2 million.

When completed, the two deals will bring the total of new arrivals at the club to 21 during the current window.

But don't expect to see Bowler just yet. The Telegraph's John Percy reports the 23-year-old Bowler is expected to join Olympiacos on loan.

Antony unavailable versus Leicester

Brazil winger Antony officially completed his £81.3 million move to Manchester United on Thursday, but don't expect to see him suit up at the King Power.

The club confirms that his registration wasn't completed in time to play later on Thursday against Leicester City. United is hopeful he will be available for selection on Sunday when Arsenal comes to Old Trafford.

After losing their first two matches of the season, United has won two straight.

Kluivert gets his move

It's been a strange last few days for Justin Kluivert.

The Netherlands winger was widely expected to join Fulham on loan, but the move collapsed when his work permit fell through. Though a Roma player, the 23-year-old Kluivert spent last season on loan at Nice, which was why he was denied a work permit.

But it looks like he'll be heading out on loan after all.

Valencia are now closing in on Justin Kluivert deal! Agreement in principle with AS Roma, player has accepted to join Valencia after Fulham deal collapsed. 🚨⚪️ #DeadlineDay



Final details to be resolved soon. pic.twitter.com/R9F1rNqdfb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

Fabrizio Romano reports that Roma has a deal in principle with Valencia for a Kluivert loan.

It will mark a third consecutive loan for the son of Oranje legend Patrick Kluivert, following his spells at Nice and RB Leipzig.

Aubameyang to Chelsea back on?

It appears Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be headed back to London after all.

Spanish football reporter Guillem Balague reports that Chelsea has agreed to a deal with Barcelona for the ex-Gabon striker worth £12 million. Left-back Marcos Alonso is also expected to head to Camp Nou as part of the deal.

Aubameyang joined Barca just last February after his contract with Arsenal was cancelled by mutual consent following what manager Mikel Arteta called disciplinary breaches. He scored 11 goals in 17 La Liga appearances last season.

His arrival at Stamford Bridge will be a contentious one after Aubameyang having previously spent five seasons at the Emirates and served as Gunners captain.

He will become the the seventh player to suit up for the Blues in the Premier League era after having played for Arsenal and the first since Olivier Giroud made the switch in 2018.

Dubravka's United switch nears finish line

Martin Dubravka's protracted move to Manchester United appears to be almost complete.

The Slovakia goalkeeper's loan is expected to be finished this afternoon, reports The Guardian's Jamie Jackson.

The 33-year-old Dubravka is in his sixth Premier League season and is expected to slot in as the No. 2 behind David De Gea.

Dubravka has made 127 league appearances for the Magpies and has been capped 30 times by Slovakia.

The Red Devils were in need of another goalkeeper after having sent Dean Henderson on another loan spell, this time at Nottingham Forest.

Backline help for Villa

It has not been an easy start to the season for Aston Villa. After Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Arsenal, the under-fire Steven Gerrard's side have now accrued just three points through five matches and sit second from the bottom in the table.

To help shore up defensively, The Athletic's David Ornstein reports the club will be bringing in Poland centre-back Jan Bednarek on loan from Southampton.

🚨 EXCL: Aston Villa have agreed to sign Jan Bednarek from Southampton on 1yr loan. 26yo centre-back has chosen #AVFC & is heading to medical. #SaintsFC tried for Nat Phillips but Liverpool reluctant, so will pick from 2 other options @TheAthleticUK #WHUFC https://t.co/RUkOpSOZNW — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 1, 2022

The 26-year-old Bednarek is in his sixth season at St. Mary's and has made 132 league appearances for Saints.

Ornstein notes that it's a one-year loan and it comes after Villa failed to sign Nat Phillips from Liverpool and a West Ham loan for Bednarek failed to come together.