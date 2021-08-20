The Atlanta Braves announced a contract extension for Travis d'Arnaud on Friday.

The 32-year-old catcher has agreed to a new two-year deal worth $16 million that will take him through the 2023 season.

D'Arnaud, 32, has been limited to 28 games this season, missing much of the spring and early summer with a thumb injury. He is batting .223 with three home runs, 15 runs batted in and an OPS of .646.

A native of Long Beach, CA, d'Arnaud is in his ninth big league season and second with the Braves.

For his career, d'Arnaud is a .251 hitter with 75 HR, 280 RBI and a .732 OPS, having also spent time with the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays.

D'Arnaud was set to become a free agent at season's end, currently playing on a one-year, $8 million deal.