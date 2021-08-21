The Philadelphia Flyers announced Saturday that defenceman Travis Sanheim is sticking around on a two-year, $9.35 million contract extension.

The deal carries an average annual value of $4.675 million and takes him through the 2022-23 campaign.

The 25-year-old restricted free agent recorded three goals and 12 assists in 55 games for the Flyers last season, his fourth in Philadelphia.

He was coming off a two-year, $6.5 million deal he signed in July of 2019.

A native of Elkhorn, Man., Sanheim was selected No. 17 overall in the 2014 NHL Draft and has 22 goals and 85 points in 255 career NHL regular season games.