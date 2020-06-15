Manfred not 100% sure baseball will be back this season: 'We're running out of time'

New Toronto Blue Jays infielder Travis Shaw didn’t hold back Monday on Twitter following Rob Manfred’s assertion that MLB might not have a 2020 season.

“Every day somehow continues to get worse. MLB should be embarrassed… Everyone involved. I’m embarrassed. This is a joke,” he tweeted.

"I'm not confident," Manfred said of baseball being played in 2020 on ESPN's Return to Sports special set to air on Monday night. "I think there's real risk; and as long as there's no dialogue, that real risk is gonna continue."

The comments were a dramatic U-turn from Manfred who previously told ESPN's Karl Ravech on June 10 that the likelihood of a season was "100 per cent."

"Unequivocally, we are going to play Major League Baseball this year," Manfred said last week.

Soon after, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reported the league sent a letter to the Major League Baseball Players Association saying there may be no baseball in 2020 unless the union waives potential legal claims against the league.

Shaw wasn’t the only player to voice his frustration over the current situation. Cincinnati Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer had this to say to the commissioner at the end of a lengthy Twitter thread:

“You’re holding a losing hand. Unfortunately, it’s a losing hand for everyone involved, not just you. There’s some saying out there about not killing the goose that lays the golden eggs. Check it out on the ole google machine. It’s worth knowing.”

The league and the MLBPA have been trading jabs publicly for weeks amid negotiations to work out the economics of a shortened season. Players believe they should receive their entire salary relative to games played as per the details of a March 26 agreement, but the league believes this only applies if play did not return to empty stadiums.

Opening Day was originally scheduled for March 26 before the COVID-19 pandemic pushed things back indefinitely.