The Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing back outfielder Trayce Thompson in a trade with the Detroit Tigers in exchange for cash considerations, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.

This comes after outfielder Mookie Betts was placed on the injured list last week with a cracked rib. Multiple reports indicated the Dodgers were shopping for outfielder depth following the former MVP's injury.

For the cost of only cash, the Dodgers added some RHH OF depth. Had some internal OF options in Stefen Romero (.797 OPS in AAA) and James Outman (on the 40-man; .936 OPS in AA), but Thompson is a guy with experience in the organization (from 2015-16) and a career .728 OPS vs LHP — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) June 20, 2022

According to Cody Stavenhagen, also of The Athletic, Thompson had an opt out and was not going to get an MLB opportunity with the Tigers.

Trayce Thompson had an opt out and wasn’t going to get an MLB op with the Tigers. Detroit getting cash considerations, per source — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) June 20, 2022

The brother of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson, the 31-year-old has been raking in the minor leagues this season with 17 home runs and a slash line of .305/.365/.721 in 41 triple-A games. He also played in six games with the San Diego Padres at the big league level this year but was granted free agency in mid-May.

A native of L.A., Thompson began his career with the Chicago White Sox but spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons with the Dodgers, appearing in 107 regular season games. He also had big league stints with the Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics.