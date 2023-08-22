TORONTO — Canadian Tre Ford was very efficient in leading the Edmonton Elks to their first win of the season.

Ford, of Niagara Falls, Ont., earned the top quarterback grade of 91.7 on Tuesday in the CFL's weekly honour roll. Ford was recognized for his play in Edmonton's 24-10 road win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week.

Ford finished 13-of-18 passing for 174 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran five times for 60 yards.

Players in nine specific positions are highlighted as per data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

Teammate Steven Dunbar Jr. (four catches, 92 yards, two TDs) was the top-graded receiver at 76.1 while the Elks offensive line also earned a top grading of 79.7, led by Tomas Jack-Kurdyla (top individual grade of 81.2)

Hamilton's James Butler (114 yards, TD, on 14 carries) was the top running back (76.9).

Tyrell Richards of the Montreal Alouettes was the top-graded linebacker (88.2) while Saskatchewan's Micah Johnson led the way for defensive linemen (80.1).

Winnipeg cornerback Demerio Houston led all defensive backs with a 80.6 grade.

Winnipeg's Jamieson Sheahan (72.7) and Saskatchewan's T.J. Brunson (90.9) earned top punter-kicker and special-teams honours, respectively.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2023.