Canadian quarterback Tre Ford will make his season debut under centre for the winless Edmonton Elks next week against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, per head coach Chris Jones.

The Elks have lost a record-setting 21 consecutive home games, and will look to break the streak at Commonwealth Stadium with a new quarterback leading the way.

Ford is now the third player to start at quarterback for the Elks this season, with Taylor Cornelius and Jarret Doege each commanding the offence at times through eight weeks of the 2023 season.

The Elks are currently last in the CFL in points for (105), offensive points (99) and net offence (2,474 yards).

Ford, a selection of the Elks in the 2022 CFL Draft (eighth overall), suffered a collarbone injury in his second-career start.

Once he returned, he would go on to make 10 appearances during the 2022 season, throwing for 461 yards and two touchdowns.

The Niagara Falls, Ont., native and product of the University of Waterloo was on the one-game injured list in June.

Come kickoff, Ford will become the first Canadian quarterback to start a game since Nathan Rourke quarterbacked the Lions in the Western Final against the Blue Bombers last season.