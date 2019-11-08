DURHAM, N.C. — Tre Jones had 15 points and eight assists, and No. 4 Duke routed Colorado State 89-55 on Friday night.

Alex O'Connell had 14 points while three freshmen also reached double figures -- Cassius Stanley led the way with 19 points, Vernon Carey had 11 before fouling out and Wendell Moore Jr. finished with 10 -- for the Blue Devils (2-0).

They shot 54% and dominated the paint, hitting 70% of their shots inside the arc to win their 38th consecutive home opener.

Wearing gray uniforms trimmed in gold to honor Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski -- who led the U.S. national team to three consecutive Olympic gold medals from 2008-16 -- the Blue Devils pulled away by closing the first half on a 10-0 run, then outscored the Rams 47-29 in the final 20 minutes.

Duke improved to 19-1 when Jones -- the only member of last season's star-studded freshman class to return for his sophomore season -- scores in double figures. He followed his 15-point, seven-assist performance in the opening victory over No. 3 Kansas in the Champions Classic with another strong game.

He had a hand in 11 of Duke's first 21 field goals -- hitting seven, assisting on four -- and his reverse layup with 17 1/2 minutes left pushed the lead into the 20s.

Isaiah Stevens and David Roddy had 12 points apiece for the Rams (1-1). They shot 33% with as many turnovers (18) as field goals.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado State: The Rams were trying for their first win over a power-conference opponent (not including instate rival Colorado) since they beat Missouri in the 2013 NCAA Tournament, but Cameron Indoor Stadium is a tough place to make that happen. Colorado State never led but kept this one competitive for about 15 minutes, giving second-year coach Niko Medved some positives to build upon as Mountain West play draws closer.

Duke: The Blue Devils simply don't lose nonconference home games -- this was their 148th consecutive victory against a non-ACC opponent at Cameron -- but there were plenty of teachable moments for Krzyzewski's young team. The Duke players aside from Jones combined for six assists, and the Blue Devils were just 4 of 22 from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

Colorado State: Plays host to Omaha on Wednesday night.

Duke: Plays host to Central Arkansas on Tuesday night.