CFL Wired: Week 19 - Bo Levi helps Stamps keep up with Riders in the West

Star defensive back Tre Roberson will return to the Calgary Stampeders' lineup Friday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after missing last week's game due to injury.

But while Roberson is back in the lineup, the Stampeders will be without another star defender in defensive end Cordarro Law.

Calgary released their lineup for Friday's game with Roberson back in his starting position at boundary cornerback while Law has been removed from the lineup and placed on the one-game injured list.

Roberson missed the Stamps' Week 19 win over the Blue Bombers with a concussion, according to a report from Postmedia's Danny Austin. Law appeared to get hurt in the Week 19 win.

In 15 games for Calgary this season, Roberson has 40 tackles and is second in the league with seven interceptions. Law has 41 tackles and 10 sacks in 16 games for the Stamps this season.

In other Stamps roster news, running back Don Jackson returns to the lineup while Terry Williams is added to the one-game injured list. Jackson is listed as the backup at running back behind Ante Milanovic-Litre, who will make his second consecutive start.

And newly signed linebacker Dexter McCoil has been added to the lineup, backing up Nate Holley at weak-side linebacker.