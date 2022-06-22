Alouettes' Watson, Moore fined for plays against Argonauts

Montreal Alouettes linebacker Tre Watson and defensive lineman Mike Moore have been fined for respective plays against the Toronto Argonauts in Week 2, the league announced Wednesday.

Watson, 25, was fined for unnecessary roughness on Argos offensive lineman Dejon Allen.

Moore, 28, was fined for a high hit on Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.