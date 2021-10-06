43m ago
Ariza out eight weeks after ankle surgery
Los Angeles Lakers forward Trevor Ariza will be out for eight weeks after having surgery on his right ankle the team announced Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Los Angeles Lakers forward Trevor Ariza will be out for eight weeks after having surgery on his right ankle, the team announced Wednesday.
The 18-year-veteran had been held out of practices and preseason games due to right ankle soreness prior to the surgery
Ariza had signed a one-year $2.6 million contract with the Lakers on Aug. 6.
Last season, the 36-year-old averaged 9.4 points and 4.8 rebound over 30 games with the Miami Heat.