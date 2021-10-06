Los Angeles Lakers forward Trevor Ariza will be out for eight weeks after having surgery on his right ankle, the team announced Wednesday.



The 18-year-veteran had been held out of practices and preseason games due to right ankle soreness prior to the surgery



Ariza had signed a one-year $2.6 million contract with the Lakers on Aug. 6.



Last season, the 36-year-old averaged 9.4 points and 4.8 rebound over 30 games with the Miami Heat.​