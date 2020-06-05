Don't panic, baseball fans.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer says that Major League Baseball will happen this year.

During an interview on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, the right-hander said: "I'm very confident that a season will be back, like 95-to-100 per cent that we play baseball this year."

"We have a long history of negotiating with each other, as the MLBPA and MLB." Bauer said, "But there has been a long history of labour peace, I think we're 26 years of labour peace and I'd have to imagine it would be the same thing this year."

This came on the same day that more than 100 players, including the union's executive board, held a two-hour digital meeting with officials of the Major League Baseball Players Association after the union's offer was rejected by Major League Baseball.

But Bauer believes that things will be ok, "We'll get a deal worked out, no doubt in my mind. There's no way there won't be baseball this year, in my opinion."

Players originally were set to earn about $4 billion in 2020 salaries, exclusive of guaranteed money such as signing bonuses, termination pay and option buyouts. The union's plan would cut that to around $2.8 billion and management to approximately $1.2 billion, plus a $200 million bonus pool if the postseason is completed.

MLB last week proposed an 82-game season with an additional sliding scale of pay cuts that would leave a player at the $563,500 minimum with 47 per cent of his original salary, and top stars Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole at less than 22 per cent of the $36 million they had been set to earn.

MLB says that without fans it would average a loss of $640,000 for each additional game played. The union disputes the teams' financial figures.

"I haven't spoken to a single player that doesn't want to play this summer." Bauer added. "Everyone is like, 'I wanna get out there and play, this is what we're supposed to be doing.'"

"There's the understanding that this is good for the country, we want to be out there, entertaining people. At the end of the day, we're entertainers, yeah we want to win a World Series, but we're entertainers, we entertain millions of people on a nightly basis."