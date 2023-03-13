Trevor Bauer is finalizing a one-year contract with Japan's Yokohama DeNA BayStars, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Passan adds the deal will be made official Monday night.

Former Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer is finalizing a one-year contract with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in Japan, sources tell ESPN. Bauer was released by the Dodgers and went unsigned by MLB teams after serving a record domestic-violence suspension. Deal will be official tonight. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 13, 2023

Bauer became a free agent in January after going unclaimed on waivers. He was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Jan. 6, who will eat about $22.5 million after cutting ties with the former National League Cy Young Award winner.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred suspended Bauer last April for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy after a woman said he beat and sexually abused her in 2021. Bauer claimed everything that happened was consensual and he was not charged with a crime by law enforcement.

Bauer was originally suspended 324 games – the equivalent to two MLB seasons – but an arbitrator reduced the ban and reinstated him in December.

The 32-year-old is a veteran of 10 MLB seasons and has spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians, Cincinnati Reds and Dodgers.