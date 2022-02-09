Trevor Harris is staying in Montreal after all.

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reports Harris has signed a deal to return to the Alouettes after being released by the team in December.

The Alouettes released the quarterback shortly after signing Vernon Adams Jr. to an extension through the 2023 season.

Can confirm QB Trevor Harris has signed back with the @MTLAlouettes. #CFL #Als — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) February 9, 2022

Harris was first acquired by the Alouettes in October from the Edmonton Elks after Adams Jr. was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defeated the Alouettes 23-12 in the Eastern Semifinal last month.

The 35-year-old appeared in four games with the Alouettes, throwing eight touchdowns to two interceptions. He appeared in six games with the Elks earlier in the season, throwing for 1,568 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions.

Prior to his time with the Elks, Harris had stints with the Toronto Argonauts (2012-15) and Ottawa Redblacks (2016-18).