New era of QBs looking to make their mark in NFL playoffs

The National Football League’s future has arrived.

The playoffs begin this Saturday and it’s impossible not to notice there is something different. After years of names like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger and Russell Wilson dominating the postseason landscape, we’re finally seeing a new generation of quarterbacks emerge to take the lead.

Well, except for Brady.

Recent first-rounders Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa (should he clear concussion protocol), Lamar Jackson (also in question due to a knee injury) and Daniel Jones are joined by veterans Kirk Cousins, Geno Smith and Dak Prescott in trying to knock Brady off what would be his eight title run. Also in the field is Brock Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 draft.

A lot of these names are making their playoff debut. Purdy and Smith will get to experience their first postseason action when the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT.

The same thing applies later in the day when the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT, with Lawrence and Herbert competing for the right to advance to the divisional round.

Jones rounds out the group of postseason debutants as he takes the field with the highest stakes of his career when the New York Giants travel to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT.

There are also several teams looking for their first title. The infamous four-times-in-a-row-runners-up Buffalo Bills are looking to finally get a ring as they host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

The Bills are joined in the no-ring group by the Vikings, Jaguars, Chargers, and Cincinnati Bengals, who came very close last year and will try to go one step further this time, beginning with their Sunday clash against the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT.

To close it all out we have a Monday night playoff game with no shortage of rings. The five-time champion Dallas Cowboys visit the seven-time champion Brady and the two-time champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT for what could be the last playoff game for the 45-year-old quarterback.

Watch Allen, Brady, Herbert, Burrow and all of the superstars in the league battle it out in Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs live across the TSN Network, TSN.ca and the TSN App.