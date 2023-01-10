Sanchez shares who has the edge in the playoff matchups in the AFC

The Jacksonville Jaguars host their first playoff game in just over five years as the Los Angeles Chargers come to town on Wild Card Weekend.

The Jags started the season 3-7 but finished 6-1, punching their ticket to the playoffs with a Week 18 victory over the Tennessee Titans. The Chargers found themselves at 6-6 through Week 13 but rallied to win four of their final five and finish as the AFC’s top wild-card team.

L.A. and Jacksonville met in Week 3, and it was wildly one-sided in favour of the Jags. Doug Pederson’s team out-rushed the Chargers 151 to 26 on their way to a 38-10 win. Over the past 20 years, teams that beat another by 28 or more points during the regular season and then met later in a postseason rematch are 9-4.

“That really took the air out of us. We played over 40 plays in the first half and I felt that in the second half, I felt like we didn’t have that same energy,” Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said back in September. “We didn’t affect the quarterback today. That also had a big impact on the game.”

But Stanley pointed out Week 3 was a long time ago and his team has evolved since then.

“I think our seasons are probably similar that way in that we played our best football at the end. They’re a complete football team; offence, defence and special teams,” he said Sunday of the Jaguars. "What makes a team a formidable team, those elements are still there, and they’ve improved. We have a lot of respect for this football team.”

Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert will each make their playoff debuts Saturday. It’s only the third time since 1950 that two QBs under the age of 25 will make their first postseason appearance against one another. Russell Wilson and Robert Griffin III did it in 2012 and Andy Dalton and T.J. Yates squared off the year before.

Lawrence and Herbert are also just the second pair of top-10 picks – Lawrence was taken first overall in 2021 while Herbert was the No. 6 pick in 2020 – to oppose one another in their playoff debut.

The two quarterbacks have been two of the league’s most effective QBs when getting the ball out early in the play this season. On throws within 2.5 seconds, Herbert is second in QB rating and Lawrence is eighth. In passing touchdowns, Herbert is fourth and Lawrence is fifth.

Since their Week 9 win against the Atlanta Falcons coming out of the bye, Lawrence has been one of the league’s best pivots against man coverage, ranking top five in quarterback rating (83), completion percentage (68 per cent) and first down rate (42 per cent). In that Week 3 meeting, Lawrence was 28-of-39 for 262 yards and three touchdowns.

One Chargers storyline to monitor throughout the week is the health of Mike Williams. Always one to create matchup problems when healthy, Williams suffered a back injury in L.A.’s loss to the Denver Broncos to close out the season and required assistance from the training staff to leave the field.

But Staley delivered good news Monday, saying the 6-foot-4 wideout should return to practice this week and be available to play on the weekend.