DENVER — Trevor Story hit a game-ending drive for his second two-run homer Friday night, helping the Colorado Rockies beat Baltimore 8-6 in the Orioles' first visit to Coors Field since 2004.

Nolan Arenado also went deep twice for the Rockies in the opener of a season-long, 10-game homestand. Scott Oberg (2-0) had two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth to earn the win.

Story lined a 2-2 slider from Mychal Givens (0-3) over the wall in right field to ignite the celebration at home plate. He was doused in water after his second career game-ending homer.

Trailing 6-3 in the seventh, the Rockies tied it up when Story and Arenado hit back-to-back drives. After his 12th homer, Story pumped his fist at the plate. Following his second solo homer of the game, Arenado let out an exhilarated roar.

Ryan McMahon started the ninth-inning rally with a single and went to second on a passed ball, setting the stage for Story.

Keon Broxton made an instant impact with a two-run homer on the first pitch he saw in his Baltimore debut. His blast off Jeff Hoffman in the second inning travelled an estimated 474 feet and landed on the left-field concourse.

The Orioles acquired Broxton from the New York Mets on Wednesday for $500,000 in 2019-20 international signing bonus pool allotment. Broxton was designated for assignment last week by the Mets after batting .143 in 34 games with no homers and two RBIs.

"He's going to get an opportunity here," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. "I know he's going to try to make the most of it."

Dwight Smith Jr. and pinch hitter Renato Nunez also homered for Baltimore.

The Orioles' last victory at Coors Field was June 20, 2004. In that game, they rallied for a 4-2 win when Brian Roberts hit a ninth-inning grand slam.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: OF Charlie Blackmon remains day to day with a tender right calf. "He's feeling better, but is still sore," manager Bud Black said.

GRADUATION TIME

The Orioles will be missing a few coaches this weekend while they attend graduation ceremonies for their children. Pitching coach Doug Brocail was scheduled to miss Friday, while bullpen coach John Wasdin is expected to miss the weekend series.

HOMECOMING

Rookie infielder Brendan Rodgers played his first game at Coors after making his major league debut on the road. McMahon gave him a tour to show him where things like the lunch room and the batting cage were located.

"It was like a first day at school for me," Rodgers said.

Rodgers had about 22 family and friends at the park. He had two hits, including a run-scoring single, and made a catch along the right-field railing before flipping into the stands. He also got thrown out at third in the eighth.

THIS & THAT

Colorado's lefties had four hits off John Means, who was in line for the win before the bullpen's meltdown. Entering Friday, the left-handed Means had allowed a total of four hits to left-handers all season. ... The Orioles' fathers accompanied them on the trip. ... Hoffman was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to make the start. Hoffman lasted five innings and surrendered five runs. ... Colorado scored six of its runs with two outs.

UP NEXT

Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland (2-5, 6.02 ERA) starts Saturday as he tries to break out of a slump. Freeland has allowed 22 earned runs over his last five outings. The Orioles will throw righty Andrew Cashner (4-2, 4.14 ERA).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports