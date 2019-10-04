Fix-Wolansky scores late as Monsters rally over Rocket in AHL opener

LAVAL, Que. — Trey Fix-Wolansky scored the tiebreaking goal 18:20 into the third period to lift the Cleveland Monsters to a 3-2 win over the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League season opener for both teams.

Calvin Thurkauf and Adam Clendening, with the tying goal midway through the third, also scored for Cleveland (1-0-0).

Alex Belzile and Charles Hudon supplied the offence for the Rocket (0-1-0), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.

Monsters goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks made 27 saves. Laval's Charlie Lindgren stopped 20 shots.

Cleveland was 0 for 5 on the power play while the Rocket scored once on four chances with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2019.