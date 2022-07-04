Trezeguet is staying in Turkey.

The 27-year-old Egypt forward has joined Super Lig champions Trabzonspor from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee.

Trezeguet spent the second half of last season on loan with Istanbul Basaksehir.

He joined Villa in 2019 from Turkish side Kasimpasa. In 56 appearances across three Premier League seasons, Trezeguet scored nine goals.

Internationally, he's been capped 55 times by the Pharaohs, scoring eight goals.

He joins a Trabzonspor side that features another former Premier League attacker in Denmark international Andreas Cornelius, who previously played for Cardiff City.