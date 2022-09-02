KELOWNA, British Columbia—There are two cuts this week at the GolfBC Championship. The first one comes, as usual, on Friday when the field of 156 is trimmed to the top-60 players and ties before the final two rounds. Then there’s the other. Only the top-60 players in the Fortinet Cup points standings qualify to play in the Fortinet Cup Championship two weeks from now as the PGA TOUR Canada season comes to an end.

That adds an extra sense of urgency to perform well in the 72-hole event at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf and Country Club.

Jordan Hahn, Luke Schniederjans and Monday qualifier Cole Madey are tied for the lead after one round of play. With 7-under 64s, they’re up by one stroke over a crowded field of contenders. Madey birdied nine holes, while Hahn and Schneiderjans each finished with seven birdies and no bogeys.

“I feel good. I had a good round today,” said Schniederjans, 37th on the points standings. “Just got to put four good ones together.”

Jake Scott, who is tied for fourth, with Brendan MacDougall, James Nicholas and Kieran Vincent, after each shot a 65, noted the importance of performing well. He considers himself on the edge of qualifying for the second stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.

“If I can go out and win—or get a top-three—I think I still might have a chance to still get in the top 10,” Scott said. “I’d really like to play some good golf the next two weeks to make up for it. So far, so good.”

Scott had eight birdies with MacDougall, Nicholas and Vincent netting seven apiece. MacDougall had a run of five straight on holes Nos. 3-7 during his round.

The four players tied for fourth are followed by a large group at 5-under. The list of contenders includes Fortinet Cup points leader Wil Bateman, Perry Cohen, Parker Coody, Patrick Cover, James Hervol, Jimmy Jones, Davis Lamb, Derek Oland, Max Sekulic, Cameron Sisk, Noah Steele, Scott Stevens and Thomas Walsh.

Bateman is carrying the heaviest load as the frontrunner in the season-long points standings. He holds a narrow 17-point lead over last week’s winner in Minnesota, Jake Knapp. An anticipated showdown this week has been stymied a bit by a Knapp knee injury. He pulled out of the pro-am to rest after it flared up during his Tuesday practice round. It felt worse Thursday morning, but Knapp decided to stay in the tournament. He fired a 68 and is tied for 32nd after 18 holes.

Bateman, though, isn’t taking anything for granted.

“I’m not really doing too much leaderboard watching this week and seeing what the other guys are doing,” the Edmonton, Alberta, native said. “I’m just trying to focus on what I can control. If the chips fall and I end up winning the season that would be great.”

If not, he added, having some Korn Ferry Tour status would be great, too.

The winner of the GolfBC Championship receives 500 Fortinet Cup points. At the end of the season, the top Fortinet Cup pointes-getter earns 2023 Korn Ferry Tour membership and receives a $25,000 bonus and a playing spot in the 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

Did you know the last time more than one golfer led a PGA TOUR Canada event after the first round was at the ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton in mid-June? Brian Carlson, John Duthie, Ian Holt, Cooper Musselman, Rhett Rasmussen and Samuel Saunders all shot 64s to lead that tournament early. Holt garnered sole possession of first place following the second round but it was Wil Bateman who eventually prevailed.