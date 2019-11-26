Borges caps off memorable season with CPL Player of the Year Award

TORONTO — Forge FC midfielder Tristan Borges capped a memorable season Tuesday by becoming the first winner of the Canadian Premier League Player of the Year Award.

The 21-year-old from Toronto beat out Forge FC teammate Kyle Bekker and Cavalry FC striker Dominique Malonga as the CPL handed out hardware for its inaugural season.

Borges led the league with 13 goals, an output that included bending in a corner against HFX Wanderers FC for goal No. 7 on the season.

He also scored in Forge FC's 2-0 win over Cavalry FC in the two-legged championship game. Borges scored the lone goal in the opening leg in Hamilton before being ejected. But his red card was subsequently rescinded by Canada Soccer’s disciplinary committee, allowing him to play in the Nov. 2 rematch.

He had five assists on the season.

Borges also won the Best Canadian Under-21 Player Award and the Golden Boot as top scorer.

