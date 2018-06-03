Washington Capitals defenceman Brooks Orpik is "fine" after leaving Game 3 according to head coach Barry Trotz.

"I'm not too concerned. He's fine. He was fine," Trotz said after the game.

Orpik took a hard hit from James Neal in the second period and appeared to be shaken up before eventually leaving the game. Neal was not issued a penalty on the play.

In 22 playoff games this season, Orpik has one goal and three assists.

The Capitals lead the series 2-1 after a 3-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3. Game 4 will go Monday evening from Capital One Arena in Washington as the Caps look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.