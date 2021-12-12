ST. LOUIS (AP) — Troy Terry scored his second goal of the game on a penalty shot in overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday night.

Scott Perunovich was called for slashing with just over a minute remaining in overtime, giving Terry a penalty shot. He beat fifth-string goalie Jon Gillies on a backhander at 3:58 of the extra period for his team-leading 17th goal of the season.

Buddy Robinson also scored for Anaheim, which ended the Blues' seven-game home winning streak. Anthony Stolarz made 23 saves.

Nathan Walker and Oskar Sundqvist scored for St. Louis. Gillies finished with 36 saves. Brayden Schenn, who had two assists, left the game in the third period with an upper-body injury and did not return.

The game was tied at 1-all through two periods, and each team scored in the third.

Walker, who had a hat trick in Thursday’s win over Detroit, scored on a wrist shot from the top of the slot at 7:40 of the third.

Anaheim tied it at 2-all when Terry scored on a rebound of a shot by Cam Fowler at 13:29.

The 27-year-old Gillies was signed by the Blues on Wednesday. He became the fifth starting goalie this season for St. Louis, joining Jordan Binnington, Ville Husso, Joel Hofer and Charlie Lindgren. It was the first time the Blues have used five goaltenders in a season since 2015-16.

Gillies' last NHL start came April 7, 2018, with Calgary when the Flames defeated Vegas 7-1. Gillies has played only 10 games, all in the minors, since the 2019-20 season.

St. Louis took advantage of a 2-on-1 break to tie the game at 1-all in the second period. Sundqvist scored his first of the season at 6:43. Schenn started the play with a crisp cross-ice pass to Walker. Skating in with Fowler trying to cover both Blues, Walker fed Sundqvist, who netted a wrist shot.

The Ducks went up 1-0 when Robinson knocked in a rebound of a shot by Nicolas Deslauriers at 12:32 of the opening period. It was Robinson’s first goal this season and third in his five-year career.

Due to injuries and COVID issues, the Blues were forced to dress six players that began the season with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL. Charlie Lindgren, Peca, Joshua, Logan Brown, Walker and Scott Perunovich make up the Springfield connection.

ROSTER MOVE

The Ducks on Sunday recalled G Lukas Dostal from San Diego of the AHL. Anaheim reassigned C Bo Groulx.

COVID-19 PROTOCOL

Binnington and D Justin Faulk remain out on the COVID-19 protocol list. C Tyler Bozak came off the list Sunday while Binnington and Faulk are set to come off Monday. They are the seventh, eighth and ninth players on the team to miss games this season for St. Louis under the NHL’s COVID protocols.

INJURIES

DUCKS: G John Gibson (lower body injury), LW Adam Henrique (lower body injury) LW Max Comtois (hand).

BLUES: Jordan Kyrou (upper body injury), Husso (lower body injury), D Jake Walman (upper-body injury), LW David Perron (upper body injury), C Robert Thomas (lower body injury), James Neal (upper-body injury) and Klim Kostin (upper-body injury).

IP NEXT

Anaheim: Hosts Seattle on Wednesday.

St. Louis: At Dallas on Tuesday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports